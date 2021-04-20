Fuel Procurement Lead

Job Purpose

The purpose of this role is to manage the company’s sourcing capabilities and supply chain for fuel. The role is responsible for strategizing and negotiating with suppliers and vendors in order to acquire the most cost-effective deals and to reduce procurement expenses regarding fuel.

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in supply chain management or purchasing/ Logistics/ Business management or relevant field

Additional courses in relevant fields will be advantageous

Work Experience & Skills

4 – 5 years proven experience in a similar role.

Proven experience managing supply chain operations across African territories.

In-depth knowledge of preparing & reviewing contracts, invoicing, and negotiating terms.

Proven experience in managing vendor relationships, global logistics management.

Ability to scale with business growth.

Have a high level of commercial acumen.

Proficient in Microsoft office Suite.

Management and leadership skills.

Multi-tasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks.

Highly organized and detail oriented.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Main duties

Procurement

Developing fuel procurement strategies that are inventive and cost-effective.

Provide guidance on sourcing and procurement processes of fuel.

Sourcing and engaging reliable suppliers and vendors for fuel.

Negotiating with suppliers and vendors to secure advantageous terms.

Preparing & reviewing new contracts.

Reviewing existing contracts with suppliers and vendors to ensure on-going feasibility.

Meticulously manage all aspects of procurement from negotiation to delivery of fuel.

Building and maintaining long-term relationships with fuel vendors and suppliers.

Approving purchase orders and organizing and confirming delivery of fuel.

Evaluate suppliers based on price, quality, and delivery speed.

Interview vendors and visit suppliers’ plants / distribution centres to examine and learn about the fuel.

Controlling the procurement budget and promoting a culture of long-term saving on fuel procurement costs.

Examines existing procedures or opportunities for streamlining activities to reduce operating costs and improve transport and distribution needs.

Overseeing and managing systems that track shipments, inventory, and the supply of fuel.

Data analysis and preparing procurement reports.

Ensuring the fuel supply meets the required standards and specifications.

Ensure all Contract and Purchase Order close-out is undertaken in a timely manner, including the resolution of claims as and when required.

Track and report key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve effectiveness.

Collaborate with key persons to ensure clarity of the specifications and expectations of the company.

Risk & Compliance

Risk and compliance management.

Reports any breaches of safety to management.

Reduce Risk and Ensure Supply Security

Ensuring quality control and adhering to the company’s policies and procedures on supply chain management.

Performing risk assessments on potential contracts and agreements.

Ensure Adherence to HS&E and Environmental Requirements.

Personal & Behavioural Traits

Analytical Thinking: Ability to identify issues, obtains relevant information, relate and compare information from different sources, and identify alternative solutions.

Building Partnerships: Ability to develop and use collaborative relationships to ensure that the work goals are achieved.

Business Administration: Knowledge of the appropriate financial/accounting practices and procedures. Able to allocate resources, plan procurement and oversee budgets and contracts to ensure financial stability of the organization.

Financial skills: Ability to allocate resources, plan procurement, and oversee budgets and contracts to ensure fiscal stability of the organization.

People Management: Ability to effectively manage and evaluate the performance of reporting staff members and/or consultants.

Strong interpersonal skills: Ability to communicate and work well in a team environment as well as on an individual basis.

Strong customer focus: Dedication to meeting the expectations and requirements of the customers, gets first-hand customer information and uses it for improvements in products and services, talks and acts with customers in mind.

Character: Enjoys hard work and is full of energy to meet challenges, seizes opportunities when they arise and is action orientated.

About The Employer:

A cross border Company in the logistics and transport industries. With continuous innovation in the latest technology and trusted relationships built over more than 14 years across over 12 countries.

