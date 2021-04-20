Fuel Procurement Lead

The purpose of this role is to manage the company’s sourcing capabilities and supply chain for fuel. The role is responsible for strategizing and negotiating with suppliers and vendors in order to acquire the most cost-effective deals and to reduce procurement expenses regarding fuel.
Duties and Key Areas of Responsibility
Main Duties:
Procurement
Developing fuel procurement strategies that are inventive and cost-effective.
? Provide guidance on sourcing and procurement processes of fuel.
? Sourcing and engaging reliable suppliers and vendors for fuel.
? Negotiating with suppliers and vendors to secure advantageous terms.
? Preparing & reviewing new contracts.
? Reviewing existing contracts with suppliers and vendors to ensure on-going feasibility.
? Meticulously manage all aspects of procurement from negotiation to delivery of fuel.
? Building and maintaining long-term relationships with fuel vendors and suppliers.
? Approving purchase orders and organizing and confirming delivery of fuel.
? Evaluate suppliers based on price, quality, and delivery speed.
? Interview vendors and visit suppliers’ plants / distribution centres to examine and learn about the
fuel.
? Controlling the procurement budget and promoting a culture of long-term saving on fuel
procurement costs.
? Examines existing procedures or opportunities for streamlining activities to reduce operating costs
and improve transport and distribution needs.
? Overseeing and managing systems that track shipments, inventory, and the supply of fuel.
? Data analysis and preparing procurement reports.
? Ensuring the fuel supply meets the required standards and specifications.
? Ensure all Contract and Purchase Order close-out is undertaken in a timely manner, including the
resolution of claims as and when required.
? Track and report key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve effectiveness.
? Collaborate with key persons to ensure clarity of the specifications and expectations of the
company.
Risk & Compliance
? Risk and compliance management.
? Reports any breaches of safety to management.
? Reduce Risk and Ensure Supply Security
? Ensuring quality control and adhering to the company’s policies and procedures on supply chain
management.
? Performing risk assessments on potential contracts and agreements.
? Ensure Adherence to HS&E and Environmental Requirements.
Academic and Trade Qualifications
? Bachelor’s degree in supply chain management or purchasing/
Logistics/ Business management or relevant field
? Additional courses in relevant fields will be advantageous
Work Experience & Skills
? 4 – 5 years proven experience in a similar role
? Proven experience managing supply chain operations across African
territories
? In-depth knowledge of preparing & reviewing contracts, invoicing,
and negotiating terms
? Proven experience in managing vendor relationships, global logistics
management
? Ability to scale with business growth
? Have a high level of commercial acumen
? Proficient in Microsoft office Suite
? Management and leadership skills
? Multi-tasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize
tasks
? Highly organized and detail oriented
? Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
Desired Skills:
- In-depth knowledge of preparing & reviewing contracts
- invoicing
- global logistics
- Management
- leadership
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leader in the Logistics management sector based in Pretoria East is seeking a Fuel Procurement Lead.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- N/A