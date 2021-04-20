Full Stack Java Developer at Fourier Recruitment

End to end System and Application Development including:
- Lead process to gather and document system functional requirements
- Finalize System Specification including functional & non-functional requirements, system architecture, deployment specification
- Lead development of system development project execution project execution (PEP) and budget
- Identify and assess design options to select preferred approach
- Database development, administration, security and maintenance
- Front and back-end development (Core application functionality)
- 3rd Party solution identification, assessment & selection where required (Non-core functionality)
- Application integration where necessary
- Application testing for security, functionality, performance and reliability (Internal & UAT)
- Manage system deployment/publishing
- Manage system maintenance & support (Bug fixes, end-user support, proposed features and enhancements on application performance and functionality)
Lead the end-to-end (development of a machine learning-enabled technology platform-as-a-service solution. This includes both user-facing web & mobile front-end development, as well as back-end program logic and server database side [URL Removed] work is a possibility Minimum Requirements5+ years Experience in Java Development (Front and Back end)Implementation of test frameworks and automated testsSystems Integration
- Workflow design
- Integration points and Requirements definition
- Development of integration scripts
- Integration testing & validation
- RESTful framework
Tech stack:
- Vue
- Angular (Latest version)
- React
- TypeScript
- MSSQL
- MongoDB
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript