Full Stack Java Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Apr 20, 2021

End to end System and Application Development including:

  • Lead process to gather and document system functional requirements
  • Finalize System Specification including functional & non-functional requirements, system architecture, deployment specification
  • Lead development of system development project execution project execution (PEP) and budget
  • Identify and assess design options to select preferred approach
  • Database development, administration, security and maintenance
  • Front and back-end development (Core application functionality)
  • 3rd Party solution identification, assessment & selection where required (Non-core functionality)
  • Application integration where necessary
  • Application testing for security, functionality, performance and reliability (Internal & UAT)
  • Manage system deployment/publishing
  • Manage system maintenance & support (Bug fixes, end-user support, proposed features and enhancements on application performance and functionality)

Lead the end-to-end (development of a machine learning-enabled technology platform-as-a-service solution. This includes both user-facing web & mobile front-end development, as well as back-end program logic and server database side [URL Removed] work is a possibility Minimum Requirements5+ years Experience in Java Development (Front and Back end)Implementation of test frameworks and automated testsSystems Integration

  • Workflow design
  • Integration points and Requirements definition
  • Development of integration scripts
  • Integration testing & validation
  • RESTful framework

Tech stack: 

  • Vue 
  • Angular (Latest version) 
  • React
  • TypeScript 
  • MSSQL
  • MongoDB 
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript

