Full Stack Java Developer at Fourier Recruitment

End to end System and Application Development including:

Lead process to gather and document system functional requirements

Finalize System Specification including functional & non-functional requirements, system architecture, deployment specification

Lead development of system development project execution project execution (PEP) and budget

Identify and assess design options to select preferred approach

Database development, administration, security and maintenance

Front and back-end development (Core application functionality)

3rd Party solution identification, assessment & selection where required (Non-core functionality)

Application integration where necessary

Application testing for security, functionality, performance and reliability (Internal & UAT)

Manage system deployment/publishing

Manage system maintenance & support (Bug fixes, end-user support, proposed features and enhancements on application performance and functionality)

Lead the end-to-end (development of a machine learning-enabled technology platform-as-a-service solution. This includes both user-facing web & mobile front-end development, as well as back-end program logic and server database side [URL Removed] work is a possibility Minimum Requirements5+ years Experience in Java Development (Front and Back end)Implementation of test frameworks and automated testsSystems Integration

Workflow design

Integration points and Requirements definition

Development of integration scripts

Integration testing & validation

RESTful framework

Tech stack:

Vue

Angular (Latest version)

React

TypeScript

MSSQL

MongoDB

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position