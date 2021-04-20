General Manager (Hospitality) at Headhunters

Our client based in the Hospitality Industry is currently looking to employ a General Manager. This position will be based in Klerksdorp.

Main purpose of the position:

The General Manager forms part of the Gaming Department and is responsible for all aspects and reports directly to the Group Gaming Manager.

Responsibilities:

Develop business strategy:

Optimise revenue growth

Formulate a detailed plan and cost of growth

Develop a cost reduction strategy

Site performance improvement

Better utilisation of resources

Optimisation of administration Division:

Optimizing cash management

Review management accounts to administer budgets in attainment of profit

Preparation of daily Flash Report

Oversee management of stock control

Dealing with the gaming board in relation to audits, payment of taxes and other engagements with the gaming board

Enforce compliance:

Ensure company uphold the commitments made to the Gaming Board

Establishment of CSI management structure

Commitment of staff (Number and organogram)

Oversee compliance of all staff members

General staff and Office Management:

Staff attendance

Office cleanliness

Staff discipline

Training and development

Education/ Experience:

Grade 12

Degree or Diploma –Financial preferable

At least 3 years gaming experience.

2 years managerial experience

Computer literacy

Finance experience

HR experience

Technical Knowledge:

Ability to work under pressure.

Good motivational skills.

Good team player.

Good presentation skills.

Excellent communication skills

Excellent networking skills.

