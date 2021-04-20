General Manager (Hospitality) at Headhunters

Our client based in the Hospitality Industry is currently looking to employ a General Manager. This position will be based in Klerksdorp. 

 

Main purpose of the position:

  • The General Manager forms part of the Gaming Department and is responsible for all aspects and reports directly to the Group Gaming Manager.

 

Responsibilities:

Develop business strategy:

  • Optimise revenue growth
  • Formulate a detailed plan and cost of growth
  • Develop a cost reduction strategy
  • Site performance improvement
  • Better utilisation of resources

 

Optimisation of administration Division:

  • Optimizing cash management
  • Review management accounts to administer budgets in attainment of profit
  • Preparation of daily Flash Report
  • Oversee management of stock control
  • Dealing with the gaming board in relation to audits, payment of taxes and other engagements with the gaming board

 

Enforce compliance:

  • Ensure company uphold the commitments made to the Gaming Board
  • Establishment of CSI management structure
  • Commitment of staff (Number and organogram)
  • Oversee compliance of all staff members

 

General staff and Office Management:

  • Staff attendance
  • Office cleanliness
  • Staff discipline
  • Training and development

 

Education/ Experience:

  • Grade 12
  • Degree or Diploma –Financial preferable
  • At least 3 years gaming experience.
  • 2 years managerial experience
  • Computer literacy
  • Finance experience
  • HR experience

 

Technical Knowledge:

  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Good motivational skills.
  • Good team player.
  • Good presentation skills.
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Excellent networking skills.

 

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

