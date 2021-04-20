General Manager (Hospitality) at Headhunters

Our client based in the Hospitality Industry is currently looking to employ a General Manager. This position will be based in Klerksdorp.
Main purpose of the position:
- The General Manager forms part of the Gaming Department and is responsible for all aspects and reports directly to the Group Gaming Manager.
Responsibilities:
Develop business strategy:
- Optimise revenue growth
- Formulate a detailed plan and cost of growth
- Develop a cost reduction strategy
- Site performance improvement
- Better utilisation of resources
Optimisation of administration Division:
- Optimizing cash management
- Review management accounts to administer budgets in attainment of profit
- Preparation of daily Flash Report
- Oversee management of stock control
- Dealing with the gaming board in relation to audits, payment of taxes and other engagements with the gaming board
Enforce compliance:
- Ensure company uphold the commitments made to the Gaming Board
- Establishment of CSI management structure
- Commitment of staff (Number and organogram)
- Oversee compliance of all staff members
General staff and Office Management:
- Staff attendance
- Office cleanliness
- Staff discipline
- Training and development
Education/ Experience:
- Grade 12
- Degree or Diploma –Financial preferable
- At least 3 years gaming experience.
- 2 years managerial experience
- Computer literacy
- Finance experience
- HR experience
Technical Knowledge:
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Good motivational skills.
- Good team player.
- Good presentation skills.
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent networking skills.
