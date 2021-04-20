Head AML at The Focus Group

CLIENT
Our client is a large Business Bank, focused on the mid to large Corporate market, with a exponential growth in comparison to the other banks
They seek a senior management level AML (Anti-money Laundering) and CFT (Combating the Financing of Terrorism)
JOB PURPOSE
To effectively and proactively safeguard the BANK against AML/CFT risks through ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to the FIC Act and the company’s internal processes; policies; procedures and regulations, and to promote the combating of money laundering and financing of terrorism.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)
Qualifications
- Money Laundering Control Certificate
- CAMS Certificate
- Law Degree (Ideal)
Experience
- At least 5 years’ management experience
- FICA and AML/CFT Knowledge and proficiency
- At least 5 years’ Legal/law enforcement / AML experience
Competencies
Knowledge of financial industry products and services would be advantages
• Ability to understand and efficiently analyse information from multiple sources
• Ability to identify and escalate sensitive issues with discretion
• Attention to detail with strong analytical skills
• Ability to work independently and meet deadlines
• Exception reporting knowledge
• Customs regulations and procedures
Ability to identify weaknesses in the control environment and implement changes
• FICA & AML knowledge and proficiency
• In depth Knowledge and experience of AML
• Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks, while ensuring that assigned job responsibilities and department goals are met
• Compliance and Reporting
• Attention to detail
• Internal Policies and Procedures
• Ability to operate effectively under pressure
• Resourceful
• Proficient in Banking systems
• Microsoft Office (Advanced Excel skills)
• Excellent communication skills