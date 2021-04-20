Head AML at The Focus Group

CLIENT

Our client is a large Business Bank, focused on the mid to large Corporate market, with a exponential growth in comparison to the other banks

They seek a senior management level AML (Anti-money Laundering) and CFT (Combating the Financing of Terrorism)

JOB PURPOSE

To effectively and proactively safeguard the BANK against AML/CFT risks through ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to the FIC Act and the company’s internal processes; policies; procedures and regulations, and to promote the combating of money laundering and financing of terrorism.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)

Qualifications

Money Laundering Control Certificate

CAMS Certificate

Law Degree (Ideal)

Experience

At least 5 years’ management experience

FICA and AML/CFT Knowledge and proficiency

At least 5 years’ Legal/law enforcement / AML experience

Competencies

Knowledge of financial industry products and services would be advantages

• Ability to understand and efficiently analyse information from multiple sources

• Ability to identify and escalate sensitive issues with discretion

• Attention to detail with strong analytical skills

• Ability to work independently and meet deadlines

• Exception reporting knowledge

• Customs regulations and procedures

Ability to identify weaknesses in the control environment and implement changes

• FICA & AML knowledge and proficiency

• In depth Knowledge and experience of AML

• Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks, while ensuring that assigned job responsibilities and department goals are met

• Compliance and Reporting

• Attention to detail

• Internal Policies and Procedures

• Ability to operate effectively under pressure

• Resourceful

• Proficient in Banking systems

• Microsoft Office (Advanced Excel skills)

• Excellent communication skills

