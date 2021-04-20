Head AML at The Focus Group

Apr 20, 2021

CLIENT

Our client is a large Business Bank, focused on the mid to large Corporate market, with a exponential growth in comparison to the other banks

They seek a senior management level AML (Anti-money Laundering) and CFT (Combating the Financing of Terrorism)

 

JOB PURPOSE

To effectively and proactively safeguard the BANK against AML/CFT risks through ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to the FIC Act and the company’s internal processes; policies; procedures and regulations, and to promote the combating of money laundering and financing of terrorism.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)

 

Qualifications

  • Money Laundering Control Certificate
  • CAMS Certificate
  • Law Degree (Ideal)

 

Experience

  • At least 5 years’ management experience
  • FICA and AML/CFT Knowledge and proficiency
  • At least 5 years’ Legal/law enforcement / AML experience

 

Competencies

Knowledge of financial industry products and services would be advantages

• Ability to understand and efficiently analyse information from multiple sources

• Ability to identify and escalate sensitive issues with discretion

• Attention to detail with strong analytical skills

• Ability to work independently and meet deadlines

• Exception reporting knowledge

• Customs regulations and procedures

Ability to identify weaknesses in the control environment and implement changes

• FICA & AML knowledge and proficiency

• In depth Knowledge and experience of AML

• Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks, while ensuring that assigned job responsibilities and department goals are met

• Compliance and Reporting

• Attention to detail

• Internal Policies and Procedures

• Ability to operate effectively under pressure

• Resourceful

• Proficient in Banking systems

• Microsoft Office (Advanced Excel skills)

• Excellent communication skills

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

