Head of Information Security

Under the direction of the IT Executive, the Information Security Manager (ISO), is responsible for the development and implementation of the Information security program and IT Governance Framework within the organisation and its subsidiaries.

The ideal candidate will have the following:

10+ years of experience in information security.

10+ years ISO27001, ISO27002 experience.

Exposure to Governance, Risk, and Compliance.

Bachelor’s degree in technology or computer science preferable.

CISM/ CISSP/ CRISK will be an advantage.

ITIL certification an advantage.

