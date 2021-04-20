HR Manager

Company based in Randburg is looking for a Human Resource Manager to lead and direct the routine functions of the Human Resources (HR) department including hiring and interviewing staff, administering pay, benefits, and leave, and enforcing company policies and practices.

This role will be responsible for the complete HR function – Planning, Recruitment, Compliance with Labour Laws, Development of Talent and ensuring that initiatives are in place for the retention and motivation of staff.

Minimum Requirements:

Gr 12 or NQF4

Bachelors Degree in HR

Must have proven ability to:

Build and maintain a successful HR Department

Successfully support the needs of a diverse group of employees.

Manage HR and staff-wellness initiatives within budgetary constraints.

Deal with conflict that resulted in an amicable outcome.

Build trust with employees and support them where needed.

Key Tasks:

Manage the talent acquisition process, this may include recruitment, interviewing and hiring of qualified applicants.

Analyse trends in compensation and benefits, research and propose competitive base and incentive pay program.

Create learning and develop programs and initiatives that provide internal development opportunities for employees.

Oversee Labour Disputes – employee disciplinary meetings, terminations and investigations.

Maintain compliance with local employment laws and regulations and recommend best practice.

Maintain, review staff policies and procedures.

Manage the implementation of the performance management system that includes performance

development plans and monitors the process.

Ensure compliance with Quality standards frameworks

To some extent be involved with payroll and provident fund/pension enquiries.

Collect and analyzing employee data via internal surveys to measure employer satisfaction

Develop and Manage Succession planning

Develop and implement HR strategies and initiatives aligned with the overall business strategy

Support and advise Business on change management in order for business to achieve desired objectives aligned to the business strategy

Ad-hoc HR projects as required from time to time

