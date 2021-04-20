HR Manager – Generalist at iOCO

Apr 20, 2021

The Role: Essential Functions:HR Statutory

  • Advise, guide and support Industrial Relations action across to ensure statutory compliance
  • Track, file and review all Statutory documentation for auditing purposes
  • Provide full support and coordination of the Counselling, Disciplinary and Grievances procedures to Management to ensure correct process is followed in all actions
  • Provide full Support and guidance to staff throughout the Counselling, Disciplinary and Grievances process to ensure the way is upheld during a time of difficultly
  • Attend CCMA hearings as required
  • Prepare data for statutory reporting (EE, SETA, etc.)
  • Drive and Champion of Employment Equity Forums and back end processes associated
  • Company and Safety Manager working with H & S team and Manager for compliant and consistent implementation, including statutory reporting, arranging required training and auditing
  • Thorough knowledge and application of the HR Toolkit and all company Policies and Procedures to not only live it but to guide, inform and train the region
  • Track and coordinate Work Permits in liaison with individual and HR Statutory

Performance Management

  • Support and work with respective management in the implementation, sustainability and maintenance of a Performance Development system
  • Continue with the skills matrices conversations and documentation thereof to ensure growth and development as well as identify training gaps
  • Develop, support and track learning pathways within Performance Management system
  • Tracking, measurement and analysis of Performance Appraisals

ADaPT and Digital Training

  • Work on the ADaPT team to continuously update and ensure the digital training portal is current and relevant. Mange 4 platforms in the digital space.
  • Researching partners/portals to align to the needs of the business for digital training
  • Develop, manage and maintain DFS content for various platforms, Hard Skills, Soft Skills, Critical Skills, Leadership Skills and Marketing)

Footprints

  • Guide and support inductions where necessary
  • Exit Interviews – Conduct Exit Interviews
  • Recruitment ?? Support recruitment process where and if necessary
    o Ensure that Induction Booklet is updated as and when needed
    o Run the full recruitment portfolio for aligned to needs of business and Culture
    o Champion, inform, coordinate and drive internal induction days as well as new Induction

HR Admin and Stakeholder relationships

  • Build and maintain relations with Marketing to ensure all HR collateral is brand aligned
  • Relationship building with Management and all for effective understanding, support and implementation of projects
  • Writing of Bi-monthly HR Reports as well as the monthly Training Import Sheets
  • Basic budget management accounts experience so as to make budget conscious decisions
  • Ensure that the Telephone list is updated
  • Management of Multimedia Equipment for Human Resources

Skills and Experience: Qualification and Experience required:

  • HR / Training or Industrial Psychology Qualification (Degree or Diploma)
  • 3 ?? 5 Years?? experience in an Generalist HR / Training position
  • Intermediate to advanced computer skills in:
    Visio

Advanced computer skills in:
o Word
o Excel
o PowerPoint
o ZoomKey Accountabilities:

  • Excellent communication and writing skills
  • High emotional IQ, EQ and people skills so as to consult with all levels of people in the business
  • Work at high speed and still deliver quality
  • Attention to detail
  • Be proactive
  • Prioritise and still be flexible
  • Be professional with good people skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Be able to work on multiple projects simultaneously
  • Excellent organisation skills
  • Brand aligned in look, behaviour and talk

Personality and Attributes: Team Management

  • The effective and comprehensive managing of the Switchboard Team (2 staff members) and 1 Driver to align
  • Support and cover switchboard as required, including lunch, leave and emergency coverage
  • Analysing, forecasting and arranging additional Switchboard support, including training of new staff

Recognition ?? Virtually

  • Drive, support and coordinate the core Recognition Programmes ?? Long Service and Awards
  • Implementation of Recognition celebrations and events at aligned to the HR Toolkit
  • Participate fully in the Regional Awards and the Annual Year End Event
  • Coordinate and plan bi-monthly Open House meetings

Development and Training

  • Championing and coordinating of Departmental Cross Training within
  • Drive, collect and ensure compliance with CATHSSETA process and reporting ongoing and submitting bi-monthly reports
  • Train HR policies and/ or Way where necessary and needed by business

