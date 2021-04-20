HR Manager – Generalist at iOCO

The Role: Essential Functions:HR Statutory
- Advise, guide and support Industrial Relations action across to ensure statutory compliance
- Track, file and review all Statutory documentation for auditing purposes
- Provide full support and coordination of the Counselling, Disciplinary and Grievances procedures to Management to ensure correct process is followed in all actions
- Provide full Support and guidance to staff throughout the Counselling, Disciplinary and Grievances process to ensure the way is upheld during a time of difficultly
- Attend CCMA hearings as required
- Prepare data for statutory reporting (EE, SETA, etc.)
- Drive and Champion of Employment Equity Forums and back end processes associated
- Company and Safety Manager working with H & S team and Manager for compliant and consistent implementation, including statutory reporting, arranging required training and auditing
- Thorough knowledge and application of the HR Toolkit and all company Policies and Procedures to not only live it but to guide, inform and train the region
- Track and coordinate Work Permits in liaison with individual and HR Statutory
Performance Management
- Support and work with respective management in the implementation, sustainability and maintenance of a Performance Development system
- Continue with the skills matrices conversations and documentation thereof to ensure growth and development as well as identify training gaps
- Develop, support and track learning pathways within Performance Management system
- Tracking, measurement and analysis of Performance Appraisals
ADaPT and Digital Training
- Work on the ADaPT team to continuously update and ensure the digital training portal is current and relevant. Mange 4 platforms in the digital space.
- Researching partners/portals to align to the needs of the business for digital training
- Develop, manage and maintain DFS content for various platforms, Hard Skills, Soft Skills, Critical Skills, Leadership Skills and Marketing)
Footprints
- Guide and support inductions where necessary
- Exit Interviews – Conduct Exit Interviews
- Recruitment ?? Support recruitment process where and if necessary
o Ensure that Induction Booklet is updated as and when needed
o Run the full recruitment portfolio for aligned to needs of business and Culture
o Champion, inform, coordinate and drive internal induction days as well as new Induction
HR Admin and Stakeholder relationships
- Build and maintain relations with Marketing to ensure all HR collateral is brand aligned
- Relationship building with Management and all for effective understanding, support and implementation of projects
- Writing of Bi-monthly HR Reports as well as the monthly Training Import Sheets
- Basic budget management accounts experience so as to make budget conscious decisions
- Ensure that the Telephone list is updated
- Management of Multimedia Equipment for Human Resources
Skills and Experience: Qualification and Experience required:
- HR / Training or Industrial Psychology Qualification (Degree or Diploma)
- 3 ?? 5 Years?? experience in an Generalist HR / Training position
- Intermediate to advanced computer skills in:
Visio
Advanced computer skills in:
o Word
o Excel
o PowerPoint
o ZoomKey Accountabilities:
- Excellent communication and writing skills
- High emotional IQ, EQ and people skills so as to consult with all levels of people in the business
- Work at high speed and still deliver quality
- Attention to detail
- Be proactive
- Prioritise and still be flexible
- Be professional with good people skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Be able to work on multiple projects simultaneously
- Excellent organisation skills
- Brand aligned in look, behaviour and talk
Personality and Attributes: Team Management
- The effective and comprehensive managing of the Switchboard Team (2 staff members) and 1 Driver to align
- Support and cover switchboard as required, including lunch, leave and emergency coverage
- Analysing, forecasting and arranging additional Switchboard support, including training of new staff
Recognition ?? Virtually
- Drive, support and coordinate the core Recognition Programmes ?? Long Service and Awards
- Implementation of Recognition celebrations and events at aligned to the HR Toolkit
- Participate fully in the Regional Awards and the Annual Year End Event
- Coordinate and plan bi-monthly Open House meetings
Development and Training
- Championing and coordinating of Departmental Cross Training within
- Drive, collect and ensure compliance with CATHSSETA process and reporting ongoing and submitting bi-monthly reports
- Train HR policies and/ or Way where necessary and needed by business