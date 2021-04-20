HR/Payroll Officer

Apr 20, 2021

Responsibilities

  • Recruitment and Selection of employees
  • Conducting Induction sessions for all new employee’s
  • Informing employees about all their benefits and all the training programs
  • Controlling performance appraisals
  • Doing letters of appointment
  • Control all leave days
  • Doing restaurant HR Audits monthly
  • Developing succession plans
  • Facilitate all disciplinary processes
  • Conducting IR training classes
  • Representing the company at CCMA
  • General HR and Payroll Administration
  • Conduct exit Interviews
  • Conduct workplace forum meetings
  • Employee contracts / Explaining to employees the content on the contract
  • Payroll for 300 staff members – full function including E Filing duties and garnishee orders

Requirements

  • HR Diploma
  • 3 years HR / Payroll experience
  • Good reporting skills on Excel
  • 2 years CCMA/Industrial Council experience
  • Own car
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Only SA citizens will be considered

Desired Skills:

  • Payroll
  • CCMA
  • HR Administration
  • Recruiting
  • Selection
  • Performance Appraisals
  • SARS E Filing
  • Training co-ordinating
  • Labour enquiries

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Fast Food Franchise

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund

