HR/Payroll Officer

Responsibilities
- Recruitment and Selection of employees
- Conducting Induction sessions for all new employee’s
- Informing employees about all their benefits and all the training programs
- Controlling performance appraisals
- Doing letters of appointment
- Control all leave days
- Doing restaurant HR Audits monthly
- Developing succession plans
- Facilitate all disciplinary processes
- Conducting IR training classes
- Representing the company at CCMA
- General HR and Payroll Administration
- Conduct exit Interviews
- Conduct workplace forum meetings
- Employee contracts / Explaining to employees the content on the contract
- Payroll for 300 staff members – full function including E Filing duties and garnishee orders
Requirements
- HR Diploma
- 3 years HR / Payroll experience
- Good reporting skills on Excel
- 2 years CCMA/Industrial Council experience
- Own car
- Valid driver’s license
- Only SA citizens will be considered
Desired Skills:
- Payroll
- CCMA
- HR Administration
- Recruiting
- Selection
- Performance Appraisals
- SARS E Filing
- Training co-ordinating
- Labour enquiries
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Fast Food Franchise
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund