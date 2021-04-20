Import & Export Planner

A leading supplier/manufacturer of mechanical structural supports, power skirting and galvanised products requires the above to be responsible for ensuring adequate stock on hand to meet all the clients’ demands by utilising analytical and sales data to forecast product demands.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A Degree or equivalent in Commerce/International Trade/Supply Chain is essential.

Minimum 2 year’s relevant experience.

Computer literacy with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint etc.)

Must have knowledge about international trade.

Must have good organisational and interpersonal skills.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills are required.

Must be able to plan and manage time.

Attention to detail is essential.

Must have an innovative and creative mindset.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Supply chain analysis regarding imports and exports and locally sourced items.

Keeping track of and arranging all imports and exports.

Liaising with freight forwarders and transporters.

Planning freight movement of imported and exported cargo (air and sea freight).

Coordinating the freight movement of imports and exports including customs clearance.

Processing administration relating to all imports/export files.

Producing various reports and providing a clear dashboard to Operations of inbound/outbound schedules.

Complying with all import and export requirements.

Ensuring that all import and export documentation is correct.

Correcting allocation of costs to products imported, ensuring each item is correctly priced.

Stock forecasting.

Stock management and analysis.

Back-order Management.

Reorder planning.

Placing of purchase orders on suppliers.

Stock holding compliance.

Average costs analysis and determination for general internal purposes and external estimation/quotation purposes.

Liaising with suppliers to ensure delivery on due date at agreed pricing.

Measure supplier performance in line with required KPI’s.

Daily capturing and processing of various stock related transactions.

Participation in stock takes and assisting management in this regard.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

