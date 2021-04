Instructional Designer

Instructional Designers required on an Independent Contracting Basis for a client based in Rietfontein. Must have experience with Articulate Storyline 360, Articulate 360 review, Ai Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Character Animator. Access to Personal Google account is essential. Must be willing to complete a short assessment as part of the interview process.

REQUIREMENTS:

Articulate Storyline 360

Articulate 360 Review

Ai Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Character Animator

