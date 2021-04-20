Instrument Technician

This role involves working as part of project teams responsible for installing and maintaining wind measurement masts. The Instrumentation Technician is responsible for managing all aspects of the mast instrumentation, including ordering, installation, fault-finding and reporting.

EDUCATIONAL & KNOWLEDGE REQUIREMENTS:

Valid driver’s License Code 08

Pre-employment Medical Fit Certificate for working at heights

Intermediate level in MS Office

Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Electronics/ Trade Tested Electrician

Required to travel and work away from home

Working at heights

2 years’ experience as a technician

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES: ·

Willing and eager to learn

Sober habits · Trustworthy

Reliable, Dependable · Self-Motivated · Organized and structured · Organized · Disciplined

SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Ability to work independently and be self- driven

Ability to work with hand tools, materials and techniques relevant to the construction trade and conduct physical labor.

Excellent in Oral & Written communication skills (English preferable)

Ability to identify and resolve potential risks in a project environment, in a processed manner consistent with company policies

Good organizational skills, attentive to details and task orientated outcomes

Able to take a collaborative approach to tasks.

Ability to multi-task and perform tasks timeously and with a high degree of accuracy.

Ability to work well under pressure.

Ability to identify potential project risks and apply problem-solving methodologies by thinking outside the box to find solutions to within the work environment.

Able to work at heights and without undergoing extreme episodes of anxiety.

ADVANTAGES:

Previous working experiencing as technician in renewables

CORE FUNCTIONS:

Installation of all metmast instruments, including but not limited to anemometers, data loggers, aircraft warning lights etc, in line with Company standards and method statements

Working as part of mast installation teams, and working under the direction of the Project Manager on site as required

Ordering all required instruments for new jobs, ensuring they are delivered on time for installation

Controlling the stock of instruments in a structured orderly manner

Testing all equipment before leaving for site

Fault-finding

Completing installation and maintenance reports

Working closely with the international teams to stay up to date with the latest

Developments in instruments and installation techniques

Complete adherence to all Health and Safety requirements

Developing and maintaining good relations with existing customers

