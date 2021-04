Instrumentation Technician

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The job incumbent will Safely carry out preventive maintenance and repairs and automation of equipment in line with documented work instructions. Execute improvements and projects plant wide.

Minimum requirements:

N3/Matric with Maths and Science.

National Diploma Electrical Engineering Light current or Process Instrumentation.

Trade Certification (qualified Instrumentation Artisan).

3-4 years’ experience in instrumentation as an instrumentation technician, post qualification in a heavy industrial environment.

Computer literacy (Intermediate to advanced).

Advanced PLC programming.

SCADA Programming

Driver’s licence.

Desired Skills:

Scada

Instrumentation

PLC

Maintenance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Instrument & Equipment Installation / Repair

