Intermediate Business Analyst at O’Brien Recruitment

A well-established company based in Brackenfell is looking to employ an experienced Intermediate Business Analyst. You will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

Education

Bcom Degree

Experience

3 years Business analysis in retail processes

2-3 years Retail industry

3 years working on projects as a business analyst relating to call centre implementations

3 years working with call centre technologies: WFM, CRM, Call Routing etc.

Worked on IT4IT/Enterprise IT type of projects, IT Security or Network/Shared platform projects

Knowledge

Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

Experience in participating in projects relating to call centre implementations

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

Experience in a global business environment is preferred

Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous

