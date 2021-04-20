Intermediate Business Analyst at O’Brien Recruitment

A well-established company based in Brackenfell is looking to employ an experienced Intermediate Business Analyst. You will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.
Education
- Bcom Degree
Experience
- 3 years Business analysis in retail processes
- 2-3 years Retail industry
- 3 years working on projects as a business analyst relating to call centre implementations
- 3 years working with call centre technologies: WFM, CRM, Call Routing etc.
- Worked on IT4IT/Enterprise IT type of projects, IT Security or Network/Shared platform projects
Knowledge
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects relating to call centre implementations
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
- Experience in a global business environment is preferred
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous