Intermediate Business Analyst at O’Brien Recruitment

Apr 20, 2021

A well-established company based in Brackenfell is looking to employ an experienced Intermediate Business Analyst. You will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

Education

  • Bcom Degree

Experience

  • 3 years Business analysis in retail processes
  • 2-3 years Retail industry
  • 3 years working on projects as a business analyst relating to call centre implementations
  • 3 years working with call centre technologies: WFM, CRM, Call Routing etc.
  • Worked on IT4IT/Enterprise IT type of projects, IT Security or Network/Shared platform projects

Knowledge

  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
  • Experience in participating in projects relating to call centre implementations
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
  • Experience in a global business environment is preferred
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous

