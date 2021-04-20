Intermediate Project Manager (Retail) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Software Solutions Provider in Joburg seeks the strong negotiation and exceptional delivery skills of a self-driven Intermediate Project Manager (Retail) to join its team. Non-negotiable requirements include PMP, extensive Retail experience – preferably in a POS environment & SAP. You must also have 10+ years’ experience in a similar role with 1+ year in Agile Project Management, you must be skilled MS Project, have detailed SDLC knowledge & proven experience managing large complex Development projects across multiple teams that are geographically dispersed. You must also be the holder of a valid passport as both local and international travel will be [URL Removed] internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects. Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget. Report and escalate to management timeously to ensure proactive responses. Successfully manage the relationship with the internal team, client, third parties/vendors and all stakeholders. Perform risk management to minimise negative project risks. Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation throughout the project lifecycle. Project planning, management, optimization and results monitoring. Responsible for managing deadlines, budgets, quality and scope. Support and advise customers on site. Technical leadership of interdisciplinary project teams. Provide status reports to our customers and the management team. Change Management. Internal and External Communication. Issue management and de-escalation. REQUIREMENTS:Must-Haves – PMP qualification.

Extensive Retail experience preferably in a POS environment.

SAP experience. Additional – Minimum of 10 years+ relevant experience.

Agile Project Management experience of more than 1 year.

Microsoft Project.

Detailed knowledge in SDLC essential.

Proven experience in the management of large complex Development projects across multiple teams that are geographically dispersed.

Strong Negotiation skills.

Accuracy and reliability.

Ability to work within a team.

Excellent English oral and written skills.

Time flexibility.

Travel internationally and locally in support of active projects.

Travel internationally and locally in support of active projects. A valid passport.