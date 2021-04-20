Intermediate Test Analyst – Store Operations at O’Brien Recruitment

A well established company based in Brackenfell is looking to employ an experienced Intermediate Test Analyst. This role identifies and defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases, coordinates the execution of E2E / cross-functional testing, inclusive of functional hand-over points, monitors detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle and evaluates the overall quality. The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements, expected outcomes and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work as expected. Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems.

Education

Formal Education Grade 12

Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)

Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical) – desirable

Experience

4+ years Manual testing experience

4+ years Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc)

4+ years Testing in a retail / financial sector

4+ years SAP Stores Retail experience with cross-functional solution insight

4+ years SAP iREAP POS / FIORI

Knowledge and skills

Working Knowledge of SAP Material Management(MM) and Sales and Distribution (SD)

4+ years of Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing and non-functional testing.

Proven Experience of Industry Standard Test Design and Execution techniques/methods.

Preparation of Data templates for various test objects.

Integration testing with other related modules.

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.

4+ Decent understanding of SAP Store modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP POS.

Experience in Front-end Fiori application

Learn more/Apply for this position