ISPA warns about fake members

The Internet Service Providers’ Association NPC (ISPA) has issued a warning to consumers against companies that have terminated their membership of the association but are still claiming to be members.

“ISPA handled more than a thousand consumer complaints in 2020. Many consumers rely on service providers being a member of ISPA when they need to escalate an unresolved complaint, or report unprofessional conduct,” says AndrĂ© van der Walt, ISPA’s chairperson. “We hold our members to a high standard, and members that do not meet that standard can be fined or sanctioned.”

ISPA notes that, in some cases, members who have been fined for breaches of the ISPA Code of Conduct have resigned as members to avoid paying fines or being held accountable.

While ISPA respects the rights of those companies to choose to no longer belong to an industry body, the association requires that those companies immediately stop claiming to be ISPA members on their websites and in their terms and conditions.

The association has flagged a number of companies who have terminated their membership of ISPA but are still claiming membership, including 1-Grid, Fibrestream and GSolutions.

ISPA warns consumers that, despite the claims of these companies, it can no longer accept consumer complaints lodged against them.

Consumers can verify ISPA membership via the ISPA website at the link : https://ispa.org.za/membership/list-of-members