IT Distribution Telesales Agent (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic provider of IT Solutions seeks an ambitious & target-driven IT Distribution Telesales Agent (JHB) with a passion for sales and who thrives in a high-performance environment. Your role will include taking sales calls from customers guiding them through the sales process offering customised quotes and utilising the cross selling/up selling methodology. You will then follow-up on quotes timeously and enter the sales order while canvassing new business. You must have Grade 12/Matric and knowledge of the IT environment and related [URL Removed] staff in a spirit of co-operation with the ultimate goal of furthering the goals and aspirations of the business.
- Generate sales leads and update customer base.
- Suggested outgoing call rate number = 36 per day on average.
- Sales Numbers
- Prospects discussion / action
- Call to Action
- Competitor feedback
- Call plan generation for following week
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum Grade 12 education.
- An ability to thrive in a high performance, IT sales environment.
- Entrepreneurial spirit with dedication to succeed in a Sales role.
- Passion, credibility and drive.
- Interpersonal skills that will enable you to build strong relationships with your clients, allowing you to sell hard and close the deal.
- Knowledge of the IT environment and related products.
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.