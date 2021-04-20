IT Distribution Telesales Agent (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic provider of IT Solutions seeks an ambitious & target-driven IT Distribution Telesales Agent (JHB) with a passion for sales and who thrives in a high-performance environment. Your role will include taking sales calls from customers guiding them through the sales process offering customised quotes and utilising the cross selling/up selling methodology. You will then follow-up on quotes timeously and enter the sales order while canvassing new business. You must have Grade 12/Matric and knowledge of the IT environment and related [URL Removed] staff in a spirit of co-operation with the ultimate goal of furthering the goals and aspirations of the business.

Meet or surpass the allocated sales targets set by management.

Attend to incoming sales calls in a polite and professional manner.

Create a sales plan, identify product groups, target customers, review and adjust if needed.

Make outgoing calls in in a polite and professional manner. Generate sales leads and update customer base.

Quote for customer requirements using company pricing guide.

Follow up on quotes within 24 hours and maintain quote register.

Enter customer orders directly into the order processing system.

Canvas new business opportunities – using outgoing telephone calls. Suggested outgoing call rate number = 36 per day on average.

Customer account management – ensure all aspects of the customers sales and marketing requirement are satisfactorily met.

Attend sales meetings and provide required feedback – Sales Numbers

Prospects discussion / action

Call to Action

Competitor feedback

Call plan generation for following week

Attend any required product training or sales training as scheduled from time to time.

Assist with any project/item as may be requested from time to time by Management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Grade 12 education.

An ability to thrive in a high performance, IT sales environment.

Entrepreneurial spirit with dedication to succeed in a Sales role.

Passion, credibility and drive.

Interpersonal skills that will enable you to build strong relationships with your clients, allowing you to sell hard and close the deal.

Knowledge of the IT environment and related products.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position