IT Technician at Africa SunOil

Urgent position – to start immediately if possible
- A+ and N+ Certification
- 3 years’ experience in a similar position
- Office 365 / MS Office
- Routing knowledge
- Wireless experience
- Veeam backup knowledge
- Hikvision Camera Support and Installation (2 years’ experience)
Hours of work: Monday to Friday from 07:00 to 17:00
Desired Skills:
- Local networks
- Configure
- IT support
- Install Software
- Desktop PC
- PC installation
- Printer
- Hikvision
- Network printer
- Network Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Manufacturers of edible oils, soap and candles