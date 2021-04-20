IT Technician at Africa SunOil

Urgent position – to start immediately if possible

A+ and N+ Certification

3 years’ experience in a similar position

Office 365 / MS Office

Routing knowledge

Wireless experience

Veeam backup knowledge

Hikvision Camera Support and Installation (2 years’ experience)

Hours of work: Monday to Friday from 07:00 to 17:00

Desired Skills:

Local networks

Configure

IT support

Install Software

Desktop PC

PC installation

Printer

Hikvision

Network printer

Network Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Manufacturers of edible oils, soap and candles

Learn more/Apply for this position