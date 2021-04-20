IT Technician at Africa SunOil

Apr 20, 2021

Urgent position – to start immediately if possible

  • A+ and N+ Certification
  • 3 years’ experience in a similar position
  • Office 365 / MS Office
  • Routing knowledge
  • Wireless experience
  • Veeam backup knowledge
  • Hikvision Camera Support and Installation (2 years’ experience)

Hours of work: Monday to Friday from 07:00 to 17:00

Desired Skills:

  • Local networks
  • Configure
  • IT support
  • Install Software
  • Desktop PC
  • PC installation
  • Printer
  • Hikvision
  • Network printer
  • Network Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Manufacturers of edible oils, soap and candles

