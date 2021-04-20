Java Liferay Developer – Midrand/Home – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An awesome opening in a team working on information management with extensive integration points is available!! They are looking for a Liferay Developer to work with a diverse team, sharing knowledge team in a progressive manufacturing business. The team is a group of flexible go-getters that are hands-on.

APPLY TODAY if you’re open to the prospects of international travel in future.

The technical landscape consists of the below:

Liferay Developer

Minimum 4+ years of experience in Development

Administration, Deployment, Up-grading of Liferay Portals with high availability requirements

Bootstrap

Angular JS

Ajax

js

User Experience Analysis

Continuous Integration

Jenkins

Sonar

Glassfish Server

Liferay 7

Java Enterprise Development

Java Persistence Framework

Reference Number for this position is GZ52427 which is a contract position based between Midrand and your home office offering a contract rate of between R480 and R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

