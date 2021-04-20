Java Liferay Developer – Midrand/Home – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An awesome opening in a team working on information management with extensive integration points is available!! They are looking for a Liferay Developer to work with a diverse team, sharing knowledge team in a progressive manufacturing business. The team is a group of flexible go-getters that are hands-on.
The technical landscape consists of the below:
- Liferay Developer
- Minimum 4+ years of experience in Development
- Administration, Deployment, Up-grading of Liferay Portals with high availability requirements
- Bootstrap
- Angular JS
- Ajax
- js
- User Experience Analysis
- Continuous Integration
- Jenkins
- Sonar
- Glassfish Server
- Liferay 7
- Java Enterprise Development
- Java Persistence Framework
Desired Skills:
- Java Enterprise Development
- Ajax
- Node.js
- Liferay 7
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma