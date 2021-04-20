JNR Graphic Designer at Gill Muller & Associates

Junior Graphic Designer and social media marketer
Job Description:
The junior graphic designer will be expected to develop their existing skills by working with senior staff on a range of projects. The designer will be responsible for helping to drive the creative direction of projects and developing artwork across a range of mediums. They will be responsible for driving digital marketing.
Key areas of responsibility
- Work with CI guides to design print-ready artwork for product packaging
- Design artwork for a variety of mediums, including but not limited to emailers, website banners, advertorials, booklets, presentations, social media posts and signage for showroom and stores
- Conceptualise and execute designs for products
- Product photography and editing
- Preparing photographs for a variety of mediums including print and web use
- Creative input for product development
- Give their creative input into merchandising product
- Website maintenance
- Digital marketing
Skills Required:
- Proficient in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop CC
- Be able to operate an SLR camera
- Deep etching photos for print and online use
- A minimum of a BA degree in graphic design or equivalent diploma
- A portfolio is essential
- Knowledge of digital marketing
The designer will be expected to:
- Communicate with senior team members to receive feedback
- Support the team throughout the execution of projects
- Meet deadlines in a high-pressure environment
- Be motivated to maintain and improve design standards
Desired Skills:
- Adob Illustrator
- Photoshop
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Notary
- 2 to 5 years Graphic / Print / Packaging Design
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading Johannesburg based company is seeking a junior graphic designer to join their team.