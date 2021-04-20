JNR Graphic Designer at Gill Muller & Associates

Apr 20, 2021

Junior Graphic Designer and social media marketer

Job Description:

The junior graphic designer will be expected to develop their existing skills by working with senior staff on a range of projects. The designer will be responsible for helping to drive the creative direction of projects and developing artwork across a range of mediums. They will be responsible for driving digital marketing.

Key areas of responsibility

  • Work with CI guides to design print-ready artwork for product packaging
  • Design artwork for a variety of mediums, including but not limited to emailers, website banners, advertorials, booklets, presentations, social media posts and signage for showroom and stores
  • Conceptualise and execute designs for products
  • Product photography and editing
  • Preparing photographs for a variety of mediums including print and web use
  • Creative input for product development
  • Give their creative input into merchandising product
  • Website maintenance
  • Digital marketing

Skills Required:

  • Proficient in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop CC
  • Be able to operate an SLR camera
  • Deep etching photos for print and online use
  • A minimum of a BA degree in graphic design or equivalent diploma
  • A portfolio is essential
  • Knowledge of digital marketing

The designer will be expected to:

  • Communicate with senior team members to receive feedback
  • Support the team throughout the execution of projects
  • Meet deadlines in a high-pressure environment
  • Be motivated to maintain and improve design standards

Desired Skills:

  • Adob Illustrator
  • Photoshop

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Notary
  • 2 to 5 years Graphic / Print / Packaging Design

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Johannesburg based company is seeking a junior graphic designer to join their team.

Learn more/Apply for this position