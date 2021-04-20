JNR Graphic Designer at Gill Muller & Associates

Junior Graphic Designer and social media marketer

Job Description:

The junior graphic designer will be expected to develop their existing skills by working with senior staff on a range of projects. The designer will be responsible for helping to drive the creative direction of projects and developing artwork across a range of mediums. They will be responsible for driving digital marketing.

Key areas of responsibility

Work with CI guides to design print-ready artwork for product packaging

Design artwork for a variety of mediums, including but not limited to emailers, website banners, advertorials, booklets, presentations, social media posts and signage for showroom and stores

Conceptualise and execute designs for products

Product photography and editing

Preparing photographs for a variety of mediums including print and web use

Creative input for product development

Give their creative input into merchandising product

Website maintenance

Digital marketing

Skills Required:

Proficient in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop CC

Be able to operate an SLR camera

Deep etching photos for print and online use

A minimum of a BA degree in graphic design or equivalent diploma

A portfolio is essential

Knowledge of digital marketing

The designer will be expected to:

Communicate with senior team members to receive feedback

Support the team throughout the execution of projects

Meet deadlines in a high-pressure environment

Be motivated to maintain and improve design standards

Desired Skills:

Adob Illustrator

Photoshop

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Notary

2 to 5 years Graphic / Print / Packaging Design

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Johannesburg based company is seeking a junior graphic designer to join their team.

