Junior Sales Executive

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

– 3-5 Years’ demonstrable Sales experience.

– 2-3 Years’ experience in the FMCG industry.

– Contactable trade sales references.

– Matric.

– Related tertiary qualification advantageous.

– Basic Excel skills.

– Experience on systems such as Pastel / Syspro advantageous.

– Proficient in the use of the MS Office Suite.

Main Duties/Key Results Areas:

– Employed as a Junior Sales Executive, duties will include servicing a broad spectrum of customers including sales related from the smallest quantity to the mid-size volume of in-store and locally procured product.

– Research and identify prospective customers, determine their supply needs and offer services as an ongoing solution to their business.

– Establish and maintain ongoing relationship building with customers by communicating offers, providing support, communicating market information and offering all round assistance in case of difficulties experienced.

– Maximise sales success by communicating any and all objections from customers related to closing a sale to your Direct-Line Manager.

– Maintain quality service by establishing and enforcing organisation standards.

– Successfully completing all tasks and instructions as communicated to you by Management within the deadline provided.

– Focus on pre-determined and defined geographical area of sales.

– Your Direct-Line Manager will assist you in drawing up a monthly call report for visiting customers in person, as he may wish to join you on certain visits. A written Call Report is to be shared with your Manager within 24 hours after having had conducted the client visit.

– While the company at their discretion may allocate customers to you, the expectation of all sales staff is to continuously be onboarding and/or assisting Management with onboarding new customers.

– All staff are expected to carry knowledge of each departments unique role in keeping the organisation effective as a unit and everyone is expected to be mindful not to cause unnecessary strain and/or delays within other departments by not adhering to the Operational Procedures in place.

– Having respect for your fellow colleagues and the role they play in the company, is not negotiable. Every department is tasked with saving costs, maximising profit, providing excellent customer service and to have an overall commitment to avoid any negligent behaviour.

– Your Direct-Line Manager will be conducting regular “catch-up” meetings with you to determine (amongst other matters) that your allocated customers are being serviced satisfactorily, to offer guidance and/or advice in your required day to day responsibilities, to receive your feedback on any concerns you may have, to discuss general matters such as market intelligence, what our competitors are getting up to, etc.

– Communicating customer complaints/concerns to your Direct-Line Manager immediately upon occurrence and to assist in effectively and timeously resolve such matters.

– Constantly be scanning your area of responsibility for sales improvement and feedback to your line management.

– Bring to attention any necessary trade customer information that may be of interest to the management team.

– All and any other related tasks and duties as requested by the Employer.

Learn more/Apply for this position