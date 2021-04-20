Library Project Assistant

LIBRARY PROJECT ASSISTANT (GEORGE)

1 Year Contract Post

R279 300 CTC pa

Appropriate 3-year Diploma in Library Science or Public Administration. Project Management Certificate will be an added advantage.

At least 2 years practical and relevant work experience.

Key Competencies:

Good understanding of project coordination, implementation and monitoring. Good English and Afrikaans communication skills with the ability to communicate in a clear and coherent manner. Fluency in Afrikaans is an inherent requirement of this position given the geographical areas within which the successful incumbent will work. Good report writing skills with the ability to write feedback /progress reports. Computer literacy in a Microsoft Office. Good organizer, planner and administrator. Good interpersonal relational skills. Energetic, take initiative and able to work both independently and within a team. Must be in possession of a valid and unendorsed Code B (previously code 08) driver’s license issued more than 24 months ago.

Interested candidates who are suitably qualified may submit their resumes to [Email Address Removed] before the closing Date: 7 May 2021. Please submit your resume with a covering letter in Afrikaans.

