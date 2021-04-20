LIFE CYCLE SERVICE MILL RELINING SUPERVISOR

JOB STATEMENT

This position will coordinate and work closely with a Mill Relining teams and Team Leader to assure a common understanding/application of technical support and information to support and provide excellent customer service

JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Supervising a team of re-liners and planning, organizing and controlling the process

Ensure all planning work is communicated to the Team Leaders

Use part list to pick all parts prior to work commence

Verify and arrange transport of all parts and components, quantities on site before work commence

Responsible for feedback and corrective action with regards to incorrect or non-conforming parts supplied from factory

Inform Product Support on any required mill liner changes

Develop Safe Work Procedures for all critical tasks and ensure all personnel are fully conversant with the applicable procedures

Ensure that all required Identifications, risk assessment and analysis of Hazardous products are adhered to

Ensure that all required Safety and Security requirements at the respective mines are adhered to

Ensure the entire team and team leaders medical, induction and competency certification are available and valid and always in the service vehicle, ready for presentation on request

Ensure that teams report to customers on arrival and before departure to discuss and ensure service reports are signed off (daily)

Ensure that teams adhere strictly to the respective mines lockout and environmental procedures (daily)

Ensure that all Legal books are submitted monthly and all signatures are in place. Hand in of documents and report to Safety Officer, plant Engineer

To ensure that mills are cleared for production in accordance with requirements (daily)

To ensure that good housekeeping practices are maintained in accordance with requirements and daily inspection of tools & vehicles + PPE are done and report or replace damage equipment

To ensure that reporting and data-recording requirements are met & reports send to the customers after installations

Team meetings to be held and minutes must be kept (weekly) – Report all problems arising immediately to Manager

Ensure that Stock take and site preparation is in place prior and after any installation (daily)

Ensure that parts-use list is hand in after a re-line is complete and hand in to capture usage from Team Leader’s reports

Ensure that Team Leaders Completing and signing off daily time sheets and reports (daily)

Ensure that all service reports are handed in daily to Admin offices

Ensure that all Team Leaders reports sick/absent employee

Responsible for vehicle (maintenance & inspections) as per standards

Responsible for the planning, coordinating and successful execution of mill lining activities

Ensure that Mill Relining team leaders and teams are always presentable and properly equipped to perform work on any customer’s premises

Report any call outs that happens after hours or weekends

Hand in all Dragger downloads weekly when and if required

Review inspection results and communicate findings to Manager

Responsible for all disciplinary actions required in the team

Ensure mill profiles are taken and send to customers with reports & planning of all jobs

Desired Skills:

Mill relining

Artisan

mananagment

controlling the process

ISO 9001 – 2008

Planning & Organising

About The Employer:

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

– Matric

– Qualified Artisan with trade Test

– Literate (Read and Write)

– At least 5 years’ experience in a similar industry

– Previous Supervisory Experience

– 5 years Mill relining experience (Steel, Poly-Met and Rubber)

– Passport and willing to travel

– Valid driver’s license (C1) and PDP (Essential)

– Computer literacy

– Ability to work in a team atmosphere

– Knowledge of ISO 9001 – 2008

– Past defensive driver training (Essential)

Knowledge of Mine Health and Safety Act

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic Salary

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Vehicle Allowance

Mobile Phone

Learn more/Apply for this position