LIFE CYCLE SERVICE MILL RELINING SUPERVISOR

JOB STATEMENT
This position will coordinate and work closely with a Mill Relining teams and Team Leader to assure a common understanding/application of technical support and information to support and provide excellent customer service
JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Supervising a team of re-liners and planning, organizing and controlling the process
- Ensure all planning work is communicated to the Team Leaders
- Use part list to pick all parts prior to work commence
- Verify and arrange transport of all parts and components, quantities on site before work commence
- Responsible for feedback and corrective action with regards to incorrect or non-conforming parts supplied from factory
- Inform Product Support on any required mill liner changes
- Develop Safe Work Procedures for all critical tasks and ensure all personnel are fully conversant with the applicable procedures
- Ensure that all required Identifications, risk assessment and analysis of Hazardous products are adhered to
- Ensure that all required Safety and Security requirements at the respective mines are adhered to
- Ensure the entire team and team leaders medical, induction and competency certification are available and valid and always in the service vehicle, ready for presentation on request
- Ensure that teams report to customers on arrival and before departure to discuss and ensure service reports are signed off (daily)
- Ensure that teams adhere strictly to the respective mines lockout and environmental procedures (daily)
- Ensure that all Legal books are submitted monthly and all signatures are in place. Hand in of documents and report to Safety Officer, plant Engineer
- To ensure that mills are cleared for production in accordance with requirements (daily)
- To ensure that good housekeeping practices are maintained in accordance with requirements and daily inspection of tools & vehicles + PPE are done and report or replace damage equipment
- To ensure that reporting and data-recording requirements are met & reports send to the customers after installations
- Team meetings to be held and minutes must be kept (weekly) – Report all problems arising immediately to Manager
- Ensure that Stock take and site preparation is in place prior and after any installation (daily)
- Ensure that parts-use list is hand in after a re-line is complete and hand in to capture usage from Team Leader’s reports
- Ensure that Team Leaders Completing and signing off daily time sheets and reports (daily)
- Ensure that all service reports are handed in daily to Admin offices
- Ensure that all Team Leaders reports sick/absent employee
- Responsible for vehicle (maintenance & inspections) as per standards
- Responsible for the planning, coordinating and successful execution of mill lining activities
- Ensure that Mill Relining team leaders and teams are always presentable and properly equipped to perform work on any customer’s premises
- Report any call outs that happens after hours or weekends
- Hand in all Dragger downloads weekly when and if required
- Review inspection results and communicate findings to Manager
- Responsible for all disciplinary actions required in the team
- Ensure mill profiles are taken and send to customers with reports & planning of all jobs
Desired Skills:
- Mill relining
- Artisan
- mananagment
- controlling the process
- ISO 9001 – 2008
- Planning & Organising
About The Employer:
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
– Matric
– Qualified Artisan with trade Test
– Literate (Read and Write)
– At least 5 years’ experience in a similar industry
– Previous Supervisory Experience
– 5 years Mill relining experience (Steel, Poly-Met and Rubber)
– Passport and willing to travel
– Valid driver’s license (C1) and PDP (Essential)
– Computer literacy
– Ability to work in a team atmosphere
– Knowledge of ISO 9001 – 2008
– Past defensive driver training (Essential)
Knowledge of Mine Health and Safety Act
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic Salary
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Vehicle Allowance
- Mobile Phone