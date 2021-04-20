We are inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for the Machining Production Supervisor role, based in Perseverance.
A vacancy exists in the CNC department of an Automotive component manufacturer for a strong technical and analytical Machining Production Supervisor with good problem solving and leadership skills who can drive machine shop activities towards world-class manufacturing practices and excellence.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- Ensure that output, scrap, rework, and housekeeping targets are consistently met.
- Carry out quality audits and ensure that products are within specification.
- Update team on performance against targets.
- Ensure employees work according to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).
- Communicate problems with other departmental leaders.
- Develop employee training plan and update training records according to company’s Training Plan.
- Ensure adherence to company policies and regulations.
- Manage all internal performance monitoring systems (OEE, SCADA).
- Drive plant First Time Pass Rate improvements in machine shop.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- A Trade in relevant engineering discipline is compulsory.
- Tertiary qualification in the field of Operations Management, Industrial Engineering or Mechanical Engineering is advantageous.
WORK EXPERIENCE:
- At least 7 years working experience in a Manufacturing environment and at least 2 years supervisory experience.
- Experience in CNC setting for turning and drilling machines is advantageous.
- Good understanding of ISO 9001 framework.
- Strong ability to apply problem solving techniques.
OTHER REQUIREMENTS:
- Computer literacy essential (Word, Excel, E-mail, Access).
- Quality orientated with attention to detail and good professional experience good decision making and organisational skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and as an integral team member Impeccable disciplinary and attendance records.
- A good understanding of the LRA and ability to work well within a team.
- Strive to meet company targets and achieve organisational goals.
REF Code: MAC
Location: Perseverance, Port Elizabeth
Profile: Technical / Engineering
Career level: 7+ years
Employment: Permanent
EE / Non-EE: On merit
Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience + overtime and shift allowances
Working Hours: This is a shift position based on a four shift system
CLICK on the APPLY FOR JOB button to email your detailed, updated CV to Kirsty Geyser Include in Subject Line: REF Code MAC. Furthermore, attach copies of your ID, Matric Certificate and Academic results – without these your application is INCOMPLETE and may not be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Machining
- Production
- CNC
- Supervisor
- Trade
- Mechanical Engineering
- Operations Management
- 5S Housekeeping
- Lean Manufacturing