Machining Production Supervisor

We are inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for the Machining Production Supervisor role, based in Perseverance.

A vacancy exists in the CNC department of an Automotive component manufacturer for a strong technical and analytical Machining Production Supervisor with good problem solving and leadership skills who can drive machine shop activities towards world-class manufacturing practices and excellence.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Ensure that output, scrap, rework, and housekeeping targets are consistently met.

Carry out quality audits and ensure that products are within specification.

Update team on performance against targets.

Ensure employees work according to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Communicate problems with other departmental leaders.

Develop employee training plan and update training records according to company’s Training Plan.

Ensure adherence to company policies and regulations.

Manage all internal performance monitoring systems (OEE, SCADA).

Drive plant First Time Pass Rate improvements in machine shop.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

A Trade in relevant engineering discipline is compulsory.

Tertiary qualification in the field of Operations Management, Industrial Engineering or Mechanical Engineering is advantageous.

WORK EXPERIENCE:

At least 7 years working experience in a Manufacturing environment and at least 2 years supervisory experience.

Experience in CNC setting for turning and drilling machines is advantageous.

Good understanding of ISO 9001 framework.

Strong ability to apply problem solving techniques.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Computer literacy essential (Word, Excel, E-mail, Access).

Quality orientated with attention to detail and good professional experience good decision making and organisational skills.

Ability to work under pressure and as an integral team member Impeccable disciplinary and attendance records.

A good understanding of the LRA and ability to work well within a team.

Strive to meet company targets and achieve organisational goals.

REF Code: MAC

Location: Perseverance, Port Elizabeth

Profile: Technical / Engineering

Career level: 7+ years

Employment: Permanent

EE / Non-EE: On merit

Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience + overtime and shift allowances

Working Hours: This is a shift position based on a four shift system

CLICK on the APPLY FOR JOB button to email your detailed, updated CV to Kirsty Geyser Include in Subject Line: REF Code MAC. Furthermore, attach copies of your ID, Matric Certificate and Academic results – without these your application is INCOMPLETE and may not be considered.

Desired Skills:

Machining

Production

CNC

Supervisor

Trade

Mechanical Engineering

Operations Management

5S Housekeeping

Lean Manufacturing

