Machining Production Supervisor

Apr 20, 2021

We are inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for the Machining Production Supervisor role, based in Perseverance.

A vacancy exists in the CNC department of an Automotive component manufacturer for a strong technical and analytical Machining Production Supervisor with good problem solving and leadership skills who can drive machine shop activities towards world-class manufacturing practices and excellence.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

  • Ensure that output, scrap, rework, and housekeeping targets are consistently met.
  • Carry out quality audits and ensure that products are within specification.
  • Update team on performance against targets.
  • Ensure employees work according to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).
  • Communicate problems with other departmental leaders.
  • Develop employee training plan and update training records according to company’s Training Plan.
  • Ensure adherence to company policies and regulations.
  • Manage all internal performance monitoring systems (OEE, SCADA).
  • Drive plant First Time Pass Rate improvements in machine shop.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • A Trade in relevant engineering discipline is compulsory.
  • Tertiary qualification in the field of Operations Management, Industrial Engineering or Mechanical Engineering is advantageous.

WORK EXPERIENCE:

  • At least 7 years working experience in a Manufacturing environment and at least 2 years supervisory experience.
  • Experience in CNC setting for turning and drilling machines is advantageous.
  • Good understanding of ISO 9001 framework.
  • Strong ability to apply problem solving techniques.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

  • Computer literacy essential (Word, Excel, E-mail, Access).
  • Quality orientated with attention to detail and good professional experience good decision making and organisational skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure and as an integral team member Impeccable disciplinary and attendance records.
  • A good understanding of the LRA and ability to work well within a team.
  • Strive to meet company targets and achieve organisational goals.

REF Code: MAC
Location: Perseverance, Port Elizabeth
Profile: Technical / Engineering
Career level: 7+ years
Employment: Permanent
EE / Non-EE: On merit
Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience + overtime and shift allowances
Working Hours: This is a shift position based on a four shift system

CLICK on the APPLY FOR JOB button to email your detailed, updated CV to Kirsty Geyser Include in Subject Line: REF Code MAC. Furthermore, attach copies of your ID, Matric Certificate and Academic results – without these your application is INCOMPLETE and may not be considered.

Desired Skills:

  • Machining
  • Production
  • CNC
  • Supervisor
  • Trade
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Operations Management
  • 5S Housekeeping
  • Lean Manufacturing

