Manager Field Sales

LifeWise seeks to employ a Manager: Field Sales to supervise the sales activities of a team of Independent Contractors by providing direction, guidance and support for the purpose of achieving new business targets.

You will be responsible for:

Preparing, in conjunction with the Manager: Business Development, monthly, weekly and daily plans to ensure the achievement of new business volume and quality targets for a field sales team, in line with company strategic objectives.

Implementing, monitoring and ensuring achievement of agreed sales plans.

Responsible for selling quality of stop order business with high second, third and further premium collection rates.

Driving continuous improvement in own and team performance.

Continuous monitoring, in the field, the quality of the new business application forms as completed by the Independent Contractors, to ensure applications are completed accurately and in line with company requirements.

Addressing any concerns and/ or irregularities pertaining to new business applications with Independent Contractors timeously and effectively.

Effective monitoring of all sales activities in respect of the teams’ performance to ensure achievement of set sales targets.

Reporting to the Manager: Business Development in respect of all sales activities within agreed time frames timeously and accurately.

Recruitment and retention of a sales team of Independent Contractors.

Proactively sourcing and following up on leads whereby the sale of a LifeWise Membership is the desired outcome.

Identifying opportunities for revenue generation and presents such proposals to the Manager: Business Development for consideration.

Keeping abreast of new products and product development from competitors and provide feedback to management.

Operating and managing the Company Vehicle in line with applicable Policies and Standard Operating Procedures and relevant legislative requirements.

Responsible for the sound utilisation of company assets by the team inclusive of Vehicles and mobile devices in line with applicable Policies and Standard Operating Procedures, and reporting any problems thereof timeously.

Acts as a custodian of the LifeWise brand ensuring adherence to relevant Standard Operating Procedures, including brand standards, dress code and Uniform Standard Operating Procedure.

Effective utilisation and maintaining of branded merchandising material (e.g. gazebos and flags) and vehicle branding.

Demonstrating an awareness and understanding of relevant legislation governing business practices ensuring that the sales practices are compliant. Reporting of any non- compliance matters timeously.

Contributing to revenue generation for the business by assisting the team of Independent Contractors with the achievement of new business targets.

Other requirements:

Psychometric assessments will be a requirement.

Valid drivers’ license and valid Professional Driving Permit (PrDP) essential.

A willingness to travel, act independently and work after hours.

Must relocate at own cost.

ITC/ Qualification/ Criminal checks will be a requirement.

Qualifications and experience required:

Matric/Grade 12 or recognised equivalent.

Proven experience in recruiting and supervising a team of Independent Contractors to meet and exceed new business targets.

Desired Skills:

Stop order sales experience advantageous.

Proven success in field sales.

Must speak English fluently.

Ability to speak one other official African language.

Must have the ability to build rapport with people motivate and inspire people.

Must have good networking skills.

Must be resilient and determined in nature.

Must be computer literate.

About The Employer:

Preference will be given to Internal Applicants with the relevant qualifications and experience. Please note that LegalWise applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

Closing date – 28 April 2021

