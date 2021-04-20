Medical Receptionist Opthalmology

Expanding opthalmology practise are hiring a competent, senior receptionist with opthalmology experience.

Your Duties include but are not limited to:*

Receiving and welcoming guests, patients, support group members, and other.

Responds to both routine and emergency inquiries and performs various clerical duties.

Ensure knowledge of staff movements in or out of organization.

Monitor visitor access and maintain security awareness.

Efficient and effective filling of documentation.

Keep reception area clean, tidy and welcoming at all times.

Control inventory relevant to the reception area.

Arranging couriers.

Co-ordinate meetings and organize catering.

Qaulifications and requireed experience:

Completed Matric and Recognised Tertiary qualification

Fully bilingual, English and Afrikaans

Minimum 2 years experience in an opthalmology practise is essential

Proficient in Microsoft Office ( Word, Excel, Outlook etc.)

Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise

Excellent organizational skills

Well mannered, Professional, presentable, organised, positive attitude and hard working.

Ability to be assertive when needed.

Flexible work style.

Hours : Monday to Friday from 08h00 to 17h00.

Desired Skills:

Receptionist

organised

Professional

Microsoft Office

opthalmology experience

Patient documentation

Patient records

Patient administration

Reception Administration

Appointment Scheduling

Answering Phones

Switchboard

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Medical Practise

2 to 5 years Switchboard / Reception

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The practise is at the forefront of research and technology. Their ethos is:

“My goal is to provide a world-class service which ensures every patient leaves my practice feeling happier than when they first walked in”

Kindly only apply if you have opthalmology reception experience and fit the requirements above. If you are not contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position