Medical Technician (TB Lab) 2 Years FTC (CLS)

A Medical Technician (TB Laboratory) – 2 Years Fixed Term Contract vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS) in Braamfontein, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS), is a division of the Wits Health Consortium (WHC) of the School of Pathology. CLS’s main purpose is to support the teaching and research activities of the School of Pathology through the provision of laboratory services, diagnostic and research advice and data management support in accordance with the standards of Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP).
CLS is an accredited laboratory and has a comprehensive quality management plan to ensure adherence to GCLP and its accreditation standards ensuring the integrity of clinical laboratory for clinical trial study participant care. CLS has achieved ongoing certifications for SANAS (South African National Accreditation System) ISO 15189 and GCLP Accreditation through the British Qualogy Group and is also inspected by the Division of AIDS (DAIDS) annually
Main purpose of the job
- Responsible for the performance of laboratory investigations and taking full responsibility for the results produced
Location
- Spencer Lister Building, Braamfontein
Key performance areas
Prepare, run and record laboratory tests results
- Perform instrument and manual tests
- Decontamination of samples
- Read slides under the microscope, quantify and comment (morphology)
- If culture is positive, then follow appropriate procedures for mycobacterial identification and susceptibility/sensitivity testing
- Perform molecular assays
Laboratory administration
- Ensure maintenance is carried out where required
- Monitor and control stock levels
- Monitor and control workflows and turnaround times
- Demonstrate cost consciousness and assists in meeting budgetary targets
Quality control
- Applies and interprets results of internal and external quality assessment tests
- Reports quality-related problems and attempts to solve them and reports to laboratory manager
Storage of specimens
- Log, label and store samples on LDMSsystem
Required minimum education and training
- National Certificate/Diploma in Medical Technician (Microbiology)
Professional body registration
- Health Professions Council of South Africa (Medical technician)
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) courses
- Experience in a Clinical Trial environment will be advantageous
- Must be meticulous
- The incumbent will be exposed to hazardous and infectious samples
- Meeting turnaround times is critical
- Resilience for the processing of the samples in the TB Lab
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum 1-2 years of experience in microbiology
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 26 April 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.