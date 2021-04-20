Mid-Level C Engineer – Rosebank – up to R650k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Specialist fintech company in Rosebank is currently looking for a passionate Mid-level Software Engineer (C or Golang or Rust or Erlang) to join one of their product teams and help build their vision to revitalize the financial markets infrastructure.

Requirements:

Math, Computer Science or Engineering degrees preferred. Honours or Masters beneficial

2 to 4 years’ experience within a Software Engineering role

Experience with Agile (e.g., Scrum) development methodologies

C (or equivalent procedural language – Golang/Rust/Erlang)

NoSQL/Document databases (MongoDB/DynamoDB/CouchDB)

JavaScript/Typescript

Modern web frameworks (React/Angular/Vue)

CI/CD tools

Experience working with blockchain or other financial market applications would be beneficial

Responsibilities:

Technical requirements gathering and solutions design

Compilation of technical specifications, Architecture and software design

Analytical ability to diagnose, problem solve and suggest resolution of issues

Architecting and implementing integrations between different systems

Optimizations and enhancements of current systems

