Our client based in Gauteng seeks a .Net Developer to join their dynamic team.
Location: Johannesburg
Duration: 8 Months
Responsibilities:
- Utilizing Microsoft’s .NET infrastructure to create software solutions that meet clients’ requirements.
- Collaborating with co-workers to facilitate the creation of large, complex developments, as required.
- Reformulating existing code to ensure adherence to stipulated guidelines.
- Checking your code to detect and remedy errors and omissions.
- Testing your outputs to ensure that they are in excellent working order.
- Ensuring that outputs are visually appealing, user-friendly, and engaging.
- Deploying developments and monitoring uptake by the target audience.
Requirements:
- Prior experience as a .NET Developer.
- In-depth knowledge of .NET infrastructure.
- Proficiency in VB.NET and C#, ASP.net, WCF services.
- Knowledge of SSIS, Crystal Reports is an advantage.
- Capacity to use MSSQL with ease.
- Outstanding analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- WCF
- VB.Net
- ASP.NET
- SSIS
- Crystal Reports
- C#