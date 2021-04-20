.NET Developer

Our client based in Gauteng seeks a .Net Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Johannesburg

Duration: 8 Months

Responsibilities:

Utilizing Microsoft’s .NET infrastructure to create software solutions that meet clients’ requirements.

Collaborating with co-workers to facilitate the creation of large, complex developments, as required.

Reformulating existing code to ensure adherence to stipulated guidelines.

Checking your code to detect and remedy errors and omissions.

Testing your outputs to ensure that they are in excellent working order.

Ensuring that outputs are visually appealing, user-friendly, and engaging.

Deploying developments and monitoring uptake by the target audience.

Requirements:

Prior experience as a .NET Developer.

In-depth knowledge of .NET infrastructure.

Proficiency in VB.NET and C#, ASP.net, WCF services.

Knowledge of SSIS, Crystal Reports is an advantage.

Capacity to use MSSQL with ease.

Outstanding analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

Desired Skills:

WCF

VB.Net

ASP.NET

SSIS

Crystal Reports

C#

Learn more/Apply for this position