.NET Developer

Apr 20, 2021

Our client based in Gauteng seeks a .Net Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Johannesburg

Duration: 8 Months

Responsibilities:

  • Utilizing Microsoft’s .NET infrastructure to create software solutions that meet clients’ requirements.
  • Collaborating with co-workers to facilitate the creation of large, complex developments, as required.
  • Reformulating existing code to ensure adherence to stipulated guidelines.
  • Checking your code to detect and remedy errors and omissions.
  • Testing your outputs to ensure that they are in excellent working order.
  • Ensuring that outputs are visually appealing, user-friendly, and engaging.
  • Deploying developments and monitoring uptake by the target audience.

Requirements:

  • Prior experience as a .NET Developer.
  • In-depth knowledge of .NET infrastructure.
  • Proficiency in VB.NET and C#, ASP.net, WCF services.
  • Knowledge of SSIS, Crystal Reports is an advantage.
  • Capacity to use MSSQL with ease.
  • Outstanding analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

Desired Skills:

  • WCF
  • VB.Net
  • ASP.NET
  • SSIS
  • Crystal Reports
  • C#

