Operations Manager at Fourier Recruitment

Services

Coordination and management of the Service Team to provide 24 hour support to customers.

Customer & Supplier Service Centre (Support) managed, monitored, and improved by ensuring

quality, fast and reliable service

Track and monitor service levels at sites, stations and customer service centre to ensure customers satisfaction, volume growth and economies of scale

Maintenance of the admin site from a service perspective

Deal with and resolve escalated queries from customers while maintaining great relationships and service levels

Liaison between IT, Finance, Sales and Business

Ordering and distribution of POS devices

Reporting

Key client account management

Omnibus & FICA Management

Onboarding of new customers

Daily cash forecast management

Branches/Offices & Diesel Truck Parks/Stops/Depots (sites)

Development/design of Service related best operating practices and processes

Procedures, policies, stock planning and service level monitoring and management

Develop and implement automated tracking (with support from the IT Manager), monitoring, management and improving of stock levels and cash-up accuracy to eliminate stock-outs and minimize theft and risk

Monitoring and completing an annual audit to ensure compliance to Accounts and Service-related business best operating practices, processes, procedures and policies.

It always has, and always will be all about the customer and meeting the growing demand to manage all en route and cross border expenses in the logistics and transport industries. With continuous innovation in the latest technology and trusted relationships built over more than 14 years across over 12 countries, The Company offers simplified and reliable solutions for everything you need to plan your routes, your way. The purpose of this role is to support the company’s customer service activities by directing and overseeing team members, resolving customer questions or complaints, and developing programs and procedures to enhance productivity and performanceMinimum Requirements

Higher Education Diploma or degree in relevant field of Management or Commerce or equivalent

Additional courses in relevant fields will be advantageous

Valid Passport

Work Experience and Skills

3 – 4 years years proven experience in a similar role

1-2 years experience leading teams is not negotiable

Previous experience in multiple currencies is required

Good understanding of financial and commercial legislation across multiple African territories Excellent organisational skills

Ability to complete tasks on time with minimal supervision

Able to work mornings, evenings, and weekends as needed

Knowledge of health and safety standards

