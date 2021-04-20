Packhouse Manager

Qualifications:

– Grade 12 as per the national senior certificate requirements (Umalusi endorsed).

– A relevant tertiary qualification would be advantageous.

– Background in packing industry with minimum 3 years’ packing line experience would be an advantage.

– Good understanding of local and export quality standards.

– Computer literacy with Excel experience.

– Production and management experience would be an advantage.

– Experience in operating of electronic sizer.

– Communication skills in English and Afrikaans – Xhosa an advantage.

– Willing to work irregular and long hours.

Key Performance Areas:

– Coordination of packing operations during shift.

– Ensure that marketing requirements are followed with regards to variety types, market requirements and quality.

– Adhering to quality standards in accordance to the Packing guide’s requirements around internal and external quality as well as packing and pallet standards.

– Resources & Cost management.

– Adhering to food safety standards.

– Increase productivity by means of continuous motivation and performance measurements.

