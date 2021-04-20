Payroll and HRIS Specialist with SAGE 300 People

Apr 20, 2021

HRIS and Payroll Specialist with minimum 3 years’ payroll and HRIS experience using SAGE 300 People, required to start asap.

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric
  • Minimum 3 years’ Payroll and HRIS experience essential
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in SAGE 300 People (payroll, position management, Equity, Skills etc) required
  • Advanced Excel essential

Responsibilities:

  • Process new employees and exits
  • Process all payroll transactions – earnings, deductions, fringe benefits, and employee benefits
  • Time and attendance, leave processes and authorization transactions captured and processed
  • ESS transaction – manage and process
  • Payroll and ESS queries
  • Employee Benefits – Process and ensure accuracy and timeous capture
  • Submission of all relevant returns
  • Mid-year and year-end tax processes
  • Prepare Payroll and other HRIS reports – equity, skills, position management, performance management etc
  • Capture employee information on HR System
  • Prepare, submit and load banking files
  • Calculate payroll deductions and earnings
  • Payroll and HRIS function of ad hoc projects – Annual remuneration review, annual incentives, etc
  • Capturing and maintaining the HRIS and customised reports
  • Process and ensure WSP/ATR information are captured and up to date
  • Process and ensure BBBEE information are captured and up to date
  • Process and ensure FAIS Rep registers are captured and up to date
  • Capture, maintain, develop and compile HR Data, analytics, and dashboards
  • Liaise with Finance and HR team and external HRIS contractors

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
