Payroll and HRIS Specialist with SAGE 300 People

HRIS and Payroll Specialist with minimum 3 years’ payroll and HRIS experience using SAGE 300 People, required to start asap.

Minimum requirements:

Matric

Minimum 3 years’ Payroll and HRIS experience essential

Minimum 3 years’ experience in SAGE 300 People (payroll, position management, Equity, Skills etc) required

Advanced Excel essential

Responsibilities:

Process new employees and exits

Process all payroll transactions – earnings, deductions, fringe benefits, and employee benefits

Time and attendance, leave processes and authorization transactions captured and processed

ESS transaction – manage and process

Payroll and ESS queries

Employee Benefits – Process and ensure accuracy and timeous capture

Submission of all relevant returns

Mid-year and year-end tax processes

Prepare Payroll and other HRIS reports – equity, skills, position management, performance management etc

Capture employee information on HR System

Prepare, submit and load banking files

Calculate payroll deductions and earnings

Payroll and HRIS function of ad hoc projects – Annual remuneration review, annual incentives, etc

Capturing and maintaining the HRIS and customised reports

Process and ensure WSP/ATR information are captured and up to date

Process and ensure BBBEE information are captured and up to date

Process and ensure FAIS Rep registers are captured and up to date

Capture, maintain, develop and compile HR Data, analytics, and dashboards

Liaise with Finance and HR team and external HRIS contractors

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Sage

Sage 300

Sage People

Payroll

HRIS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

