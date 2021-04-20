Payroll and HRIS Specialist with SAGE 300 People

HRIS and Payroll Specialist with minimum 3 years’ payroll and HRIS experience using SAGE 300 People, required to start asap.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric
- Minimum 3 years’ Payroll and HRIS experience essential
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in SAGE 300 People (payroll, position management, Equity, Skills etc) required
- Advanced Excel essential
Responsibilities:
- Process new employees and exits
- Process all payroll transactions – earnings, deductions, fringe benefits, and employee benefits
- Time and attendance, leave processes and authorization transactions captured and processed
- ESS transaction – manage and process
- Payroll and ESS queries
- Employee Benefits – Process and ensure accuracy and timeous capture
- Submission of all relevant returns
- Mid-year and year-end tax processes
- Prepare Payroll and other HRIS reports – equity, skills, position management, performance management etc
- Capture employee information on HR System
- Prepare, submit and load banking files
- Calculate payroll deductions and earnings
- Payroll and HRIS function of ad hoc projects – Annual remuneration review, annual incentives, etc
- Capturing and maintaining the HRIS and customised reports
- Process and ensure WSP/ATR information are captured and up to date
- Process and ensure BBBEE information are captured and up to date
- Process and ensure FAIS Rep registers are captured and up to date
- Capture, maintain, develop and compile HR Data, analytics, and dashboards
- Liaise with Finance and HR team and external HRIS contractors
If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Sage
- Sage 300
- Sage People
- Payroll
- HRIS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years