PHP Developer

looking for a PHP Developer to extend and develop our internal SAAS (Software as a Service), PAAS (Platform as a Service) technology solution and group integrated components.

You will be required to work in a collaborative development environment and on single developer projects equally. You should enjoy defining and implementing best practices, defining and adhering to common coding principles and approach new technology with excitement and vigor.

In addition, you will be responsible for:

Working closely with the group solution architects and technical teams to develop, implement and integrate features and components into existing systems and code basis as well as completely green field implementations

Developing API and integration points for external and internal systems

Reviewing, optimizing and improving current systems (both from a coding and infrastructure perspective)

Contributing to all facets of the software development cycle, from low level coding, database development and optimization, deployment and build automation right through to infrastructure design and deployment

Skills and characteristics

We are looking for someone who is a passionate fan of technology and who thrives on technical challenges; someone keen on taking those challenges head on

Expert in PHP is a must

Experience with at least one of the following languages (C, C#, C++, Java, Python etc.)

TDD and unit testing experience very beneficial

Continuous integration is advantageous

Understanding of OOP practices is a must

Experience developing a multi-tenant cloud based solution is highly advantageous

ElasticSearch and Kibana exposure is beneficial

Experienced in one or more of the following JavaScript technologies (ECMA script, jQuery, node.js, Angular.js, React, React Native, D3.js etc.)

Experienced in relational databases (design, development, replication, clustering, optimization etc.) is a must

Exposure to NoSQL databases like CouchDB and MongoDb is beneficial

Exposure to services based architecture, design and development

Experienced working in both Windows and Unix environments

Experience with web and enterprise servers (apache, NGINX, tomcat, JBoss, Weblogic etc.) is beneficial

At least 5 years’ experience as a PHP developer with a proven technical skillset and desire to challenge and expand on their current field of technical expertise.

Desired Skills:

PHP

Javascript

Windows

Unix

apache

nginx

tomcat

JBoss

Weblogic

NoSQL databases

C

C#

C++

Python

Java

Jquery

ECMA Script

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A dynamic organisation in the digital industry driven by solution. A number 1 player in Africa who is continuously growing and offers growth. An organisation that values their staff and has a high moral standing.

