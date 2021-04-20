Power Area Sales Consultant

Our client based in Kempton Park is looking for a Power Area Sales Consultant to ensure achievement of business objectives, managing and expanding existing client base, cold calling, setting and achieving sales targets and revenue growth generated through personal performance, ensure that best management practices are followed in all areas of responsibility regarding equipment sales procedures and actions, ensuring a customer-oriented service and to implement and uphold actions in line with company strategic vision

Qualification/ Experience

Grade 12 / Matric + relevant tertiary qualification / experience

Experience working on the Kerridge system

Proven, successful track record and experience in sales Forklifts or related industry; 10 years’ experience in similar position.

Proficient in MS Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Competencies

Customer service perceptions and satisfaction

Building of long-term partnerships / relationships with key clients

Profitability of cash and rental sales

Achieving set new business objectives, unit sales and profitability targets

Responsibilities

Overall responsibility to set and accept accountability to achieve unit sales, growth and profitability targets in an assigned sales territory

Overall responsibility to meet new sales growth / market share increase objectives responsible to analyse, prepare and successfully implement strategy to target and convert opposition accounts

Overall responsibility to ensure quality of customer interaction and service (develop and implement strategy to ensure proper / scheduled cover of assigned sales territory, developing partnerships with and tailor-made solutions for clients; evaluation of own development needs and ensuring lack of knowledge / skills are addressed)

Sound financial management of deals in line with budget and company strategy (ensure the quality of rental business activated is in line with company objectives; ensure order take targets, invoicing targets and GP targets are met, stock turn is controlled, ensure key administrative support functions are diligently executed, e.g., delivery and collection of contracts; ensure discounts are approved / within limits; ensure site inspections are carried out etc.)

Plan, prepare, submit and ensure achievement of New Equipment Sales targets for sales territory assigned

Preparation and presentation of reports as and when required

Overall responsibility to ensure administrative procedures is followed correctly

Drive customer service excellence & ensure good relations and communication with customers

Participative responsibility to grow department in line with company requirements

Ability to develop and implement operational innovation

