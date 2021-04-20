Process Engineer

Job Description

· Liaise with departments to obtain timeous technical information and ensure its relevant utilization’s in plastic product development

· Develop processes for plastics products in line with customer quality and project specifications and selected technology at budgeted costs and within an agreed timing

· Generate process input sheets to define process steps and cycle times.

· Conduct utility planning activities (APQP) process FMEA’s and control plans on products to ensure conformance to specifications at design release and ongoing production.

· Assess current plastic components and processes in view of design improvements, process optimization and cost reduction.

· Respond within the shortest time to product and process concerns at customers

· Optimize injection molding settings

· BOM/Cycle time audits and process input changes.

· Develop work instructions and process control sheets

· Conduct & approve tools & processes with overseas & local tools

· Process training to be done to shop floor personnel

· Closing & tracking of process related corrective actions and G8Ds

· Strive for continuous improvements.

· Ensure adherence to project and timing plans in line with the Product development timing programs.

· Ensure that Process Engineering activities are performed to meet project and Quality Planning requirements, with accurate detail reporting.

· To manage project implementation and industrialisation of new products and technologies.

· Provide support of Process engineering to manufacturing, with accurate detail reporting.

· To ensure a high standard in the introduction of new jigs, fixtures, facilities and equipment in the manufacturing plant.

· To support with Tool Trials & Tool approvals at tool makers (local & overseas)

· To ensure that accurate process inputs and line optimisation activities are implemented.

· Ensure that Quality, Safety, Health and Environmental requirements are met at all stages of process planning and product industrialisation.

· Continuous improvement in all aspects of Process Engineering activities.

· Ensure the accuracy of Bills of Materials, Process Inputs and the Design To of the processes.

· Performance in accordance with project and quality timing plans.

· The effective implementation of product industrialisation and process design.

· The effective approval of tools at tool makers (local & overseas)

· High quality and standards of Process engineering activities.

· Ongoing process optimisation and improvements.

· Technical support in production and quality related matters in the manufacturing areas.

Minimum Qualification and Experience

· National Diploma (T3 / N3) Mechanical Engineering).

· Advanced Injection Moulding

· FMEA, SPC, Quality Planning Problem Solving, basic knowledge of QS 9000, VDA 6.1, 6.3, 6.5, ISO 9001:2000, & IATF 16949

· 3-6 Years’ Experience within the Automotive Industry

