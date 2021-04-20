Process Engineer

Job Description
· Liaise with departments to obtain timeous technical information and ensure its relevant utilization’s in plastic product development
· Develop processes for plastics products in line with customer quality and project specifications and selected technology at budgeted costs and within an agreed timing
· Generate process input sheets to define process steps and cycle times.
· Conduct utility planning activities (APQP) process FMEA’s and control plans on products to ensure conformance to specifications at design release and ongoing production.
· Assess current plastic components and processes in view of design improvements, process optimization and cost reduction.
· Respond within the shortest time to product and process concerns at customers
· Optimize injection molding settings
· BOM/Cycle time audits and process input changes.
· Develop work instructions and process control sheets
· Conduct & approve tools & processes with overseas & local tools
· Process training to be done to shop floor personnel
· Closing & tracking of process related corrective actions and G8Ds
· Strive for continuous improvements.
· Ensure adherence to project and timing plans in line with the Product development timing programs.
· Ensure that Process Engineering activities are performed to meet project and Quality Planning requirements, with accurate detail reporting.
· To manage project implementation and industrialisation of new products and technologies.
· Provide support of Process engineering to manufacturing, with accurate detail reporting.
· To ensure a high standard in the introduction of new jigs, fixtures, facilities and equipment in the manufacturing plant.
· To support with Tool Trials & Tool approvals at tool makers (local & overseas)
· To ensure that accurate process inputs and line optimisation activities are implemented.
· Ensure that Quality, Safety, Health and Environmental requirements are met at all stages of process planning and product industrialisation.
· Continuous improvement in all aspects of Process Engineering activities.
· Ensure the accuracy of Bills of Materials, Process Inputs and the Design To of the processes.
· Performance in accordance with project and quality timing plans.
· The effective implementation of product industrialisation and process design.
· The effective approval of tools at tool makers (local & overseas)
· High quality and standards of Process engineering activities.
· Ongoing process optimisation and improvements.
· Technical support in production and quality related matters in the manufacturing areas.
Minimum Qualification and Experience
· National Diploma (T3 / N3) Mechanical Engineering).
· Advanced Injection Moulding
· FMEA, SPC, Quality Planning Problem Solving, basic knowledge of QS 9000, VDA 6.1, 6.3, 6.5, ISO 9001:2000, & IATF 16949
· 3-6 Years’ Experience within the Automotive Industry