Process Sales Engineer â€“ Mining Equipment/ Miner

A well-established engineering company needs the above to support customers that are purchasing and using the company’s products in Mineral Processing Plants. The position is aimed at sales and customer support. Business Development forms a huge part of this position. Position is specific for the Coal Industry although other areas can be included.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A qualification in Metallurgy or related Engineering Discipline is essential.

Previous process sales experience is essential.

Minimum 4 years’ experience within the Coal Processing Industry.

Computer literacy with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Must have excellent presentation skills.

Must have administration and people management skills as well as innovation skills.

Valid driver’s license.

Must be willing to travel.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Developing and capitalising on new business opportunities.

Establishing new accounts as well as maintaining existing accounts to ensure consistent growth in sales.

Sales of Mineral Processing products.

Attending to and resolving all sales and service-related customer complaints.

Identifying and resolving processing challenges.

Providing technical support to customers.

Customer interaction and service.

Setting and achieving annual targets.

Compiling and submitting monthly reports.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

