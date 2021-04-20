Programme Manager

Programme Manager required in Kensington, Johannesburg. Candidates with experience within the Learning Industry would be required. Relevant Bcom, Operations or Business Administration Degree, with 5 years experience. Will be required for Planning, Overseeing and Leading Projects from start to finish.

REQUIREMENTS

Qualification in Management (Operations, Business Administration or equivalent)

5 years experience – 2 years in Managerial Role

Excellent Powerpoint Skills

Excellent communication and written skill set

RESPONSIBILITIES

Prepare and Present training programs

Identify appropriate outsourced training service providers

Review of material produced and advise on actions

Ensure monthly meetings and assess progress towards objectives

General Administration

