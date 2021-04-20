Programme Manager required in Kensington, Johannesburg. Candidates with experience within the Learning Industry would be required. Relevant Bcom, Operations or Business Administration Degree, with 5 years experience. Will be required for Planning, Overseeing and Leading Projects from start to finish.
REQUIREMENTS
- Qualification in Management (Operations, Business Administration or equivalent)
- 5 years experience – 2 years in Managerial Role
- Excellent Powerpoint Skills
- Excellent communication and written skill set
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Prepare and Present training programs
- Identify appropriate outsourced training service providers
- Review of material produced and advise on actions
- Ensure monthly meetings and assess progress towards objectives
- General Administration