Programme Manager

Apr 20, 2021

Programme Manager required in Kensington, Johannesburg. Candidates with experience within the Learning Industry would be required. Relevant Bcom, Operations or Business Administration Degree, with 5 years experience. Will be required for Planning, Overseeing and Leading Projects from start to finish.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Qualification in Management (Operations, Business Administration or equivalent)
  • 5 years experience – 2 years in Managerial Role
  • Excellent Powerpoint Skills
  • Excellent communication and written skill set

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Prepare and Present training programs
  • Identify appropriate outsourced training service providers
  • Review of material produced and advise on actions
  • Ensure monthly meetings and assess progress towards objectives
  • General Administration

Learn more/Apply for this position