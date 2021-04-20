Project Administrator

Apr 20, 2021

Initial 3 Month Contract for 12 Month Project
R19 200 PER MONTH

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant Qualification in Project Admin
  • 3 Years + IT Project Admin / Co-ordination experience
  • MS Office, MS Project, MS Excel, Visio
  • Education Sector, Prince II, ITIL will be a strong advantage

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Scheduling and Conducting Project Meetings, Project Meeting Reminders, Management of electronic Diaries and Venue Bookings
  • Compile and circulate Project Meeting Minutes and sign-off according to specific template standards
  • Updating Project Plans and distribution thereof
  • Timesheet collection, compilation, authorisation and submission in accordance with specified time frames
  • Cost control and supplier invoice payment facilitation
  • Compiling spreadsheets, Record Keeping, Filing, Documentation and general administration
  • Compiling PowerPoint Presentations and Excel Cost Spreadsheets
  • Transition and Transformation Management
  • Providing thought leadership and insight into complex corporate IT Infrastructure Projects including hardware / software upgrades, roll outs, telephony, Disaster Recovery sites, decommissioning, IT centre separations, service desks, security
  • Advanced stakeholder management
  • Documentation and general administration

Personal Attributes:

  • Good leadership, project / programme management experience
  • High attention to detail and ability to stipulate, enforce, follow new specified processes and documentation templates
  • Good administrative skills
  • Ability to create and adhere to administrative systems
  • Good written and verbal communication abilities at all levels in the organisation
  • Ability to work fast and accurately in fast paced and demanding corporate work environment
  • Professional and corporate demeanour
  • Willingness to learn and grow
  • Ability to add value to ensure timeous project delivery
  • Good Team Player

Desired Skills:

  • Project Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position