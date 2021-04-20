Project Coordinator: Organisational Development at National Research Foundation

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports, promotes and advances research and human capacity development through the funding of research, custodianship of national research facilities and science engagement. The NRF supports all fields of research including natural sciences, engineering, technology development, social sciences, humanities and indigenous knowledge systems. The NRF strives for world-class research, a transformed society and a sustainable environment.

The Corporate Human Resources department seeks to appoint Organisational Development Project Coordinator on a two years fixed term contract who will be responsible for coordinating the Org Development project.

Key Responsibilities:- Provide technical and administrative support to the Training and Organisational Development department through taking responsibility of key elements of OD projects and coordinating project activities throughout the projects life cycle. Consolidate and assist in the management of project finances, procurement and compliance Adhering to project standards as defined by project manager or various stakeholders Prepare reports for the Projects Committees and any other relevant Committees. Ensure proper records keeping for all projects on the departmentâ€™s hard drive. Preparing submissions with proposed recommendations and budgets for approval. * Respond appropriately to queries related to the projects by providing advice, information / documentation where required.

Minimum Requirements:-

NQF6 Qualification in Human Resources/Social Sciences/Psychology or related. Project Management qualification will be an added advantage

At least 3 yearsâ€™ experience in in a project /administrative environment

Experience in OD projects will be an added advantage

Knowledge of project administration and management

Ability to effectively use project management and planning software

Ability to engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously

Computer skills( MS Office Suite; including Ms Project, Excel and PPT

Good communication (verbal & verbal) and interpersonal skills

Excellent organisational and administrative skills

Attention to details

