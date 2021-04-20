Project Decision Support / Data Wrangler

Tasks mainly involve Various Projects, data wrangling – Discovering (EDA), Structuring, Cleaning,

Enriching, Validating, Publishing, ETL, BI reporting

Tooling Ability:

Any of: Oracle SQL Developer, Toad, MySQL Workbench, DBVisualizer

Any of: ArcGIS / QGIS

Any of: Jupyter Notebooks, Python IDE’s

MS Office – especially Excel, Powerpoint

Any of: PowerBI, QlikSense, or similar

UIPath – (Robotic Process Automation)

Databases:

Any of: Oracle / SQL Server / MySQL / PostgreSQL / SQLite

Advanced Level Programming Skills (5-10years xperience):

SQL (any dialect)

Procedural SQL – Either of: PL/SQL, TSQL

Python (ETL, Dataframes, REST API’s, Excel integration, database integration)

Excel manipulation – Vlookups, Pivots, Charting, Analysis

Geo-Spatial data manipulation and analysis (typical GIS tasks)

Shell scripting (Unix / Linux – ksh / bash)

Ability to juggle MANY simultaneous tasks / projects.

Deal with Senior management with confidence

