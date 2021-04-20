Project Decision Support / Data Wrangler

Tasks mainly involve Various Projects, data wrangling – Discovering (EDA), Structuring, Cleaning,
Enriching, Validating, Publishing, ETL, BI reporting
Tooling Ability:
Any of: Oracle SQL Developer, Toad, MySQL Workbench, DBVisualizer
Any of: ArcGIS / QGIS
Any of: Jupyter Notebooks, Python IDE’s
MS Office – especially Excel, Powerpoint
Any of: PowerBI, QlikSense, or similar
UIPath – (Robotic Process Automation)
Databases:
Any of: Oracle / SQL Server / MySQL / PostgreSQL / SQLite
Advanced Level Programming Skills (5-10years xperience):
SQL (any dialect)
Procedural SQL – Either of: PL/SQL, TSQL
Python (ETL, Dataframes, REST API’s, Excel integration, database integration)
Excel manipulation – Vlookups, Pivots, Charting, Analysis
Geo-Spatial data manipulation and analysis (typical GIS tasks)
Shell scripting (Unix / Linux – ksh / bash)
Ability to juggle MANY simultaneous tasks / projects.
Deal with Senior management with confidence