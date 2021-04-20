Project Manager

Apr 20, 2021

Project Manager required in Johannesburg, Kensington. Candidates with experience within the Learning Industry required to join this growing team. Matric, B Com degree or Business Administration degree, with a certificate in Project Management required. Excellent skills within PowerPoint, and experience within the training Industry.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric
  • Bcom Degree or Business Administration Degree
  • 5 years experience
  • Excellent PowerPoint skills

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Lead project planning sessions
  • Manage project progress
  • Manage relationships between client and stakeholder
  • Oversee project documentation
  • Risk mitigation plan
  • Reporting and Analysis

