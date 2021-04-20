Project Manager required in Johannesburg, Kensington. Candidates with experience within the Learning Industry required to join this growing team. Matric, B Com degree or Business Administration degree, with a certificate in Project Management required. Excellent skills within PowerPoint, and experience within the training Industry.
REQUIREMENTS
- Matric
- Bcom Degree or Business Administration Degree
- 5 years experience
- Excellent PowerPoint skills
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Lead project planning sessions
- Manage project progress
- Manage relationships between client and stakeholder
- Oversee project documentation
- Risk mitigation plan
- Reporting and Analysis