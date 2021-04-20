Project Manager

Project Manager required in Johannesburg, Kensington. Candidates with experience within the Learning Industry required to join this growing team. Matric, B Com degree or Business Administration degree, with a certificate in Project Management required. Excellent skills within PowerPoint, and experience within the training Industry.

REQUIREMENTS

Matric

Bcom Degree or Business Administration Degree

5 years experience

Excellent PowerPoint skills

RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead project planning sessions

Manage project progress

Manage relationships between client and stakeholder

Oversee project documentation

Risk mitigation plan

Reporting and Analysis

