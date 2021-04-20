Project Manager – Automotive APQP at Dawning Truth

Project Manager – Automotive APQP
Top Automotive Components Manufacturing firm seeks Project Manager – Automotive APQP. To manage APQP projects.
Non-Negotiables (We will check):
-
BEE: Open to all races
-
In-Depth Expert in Automotive APQP
- Project Management
- Client Liaison
- Project Risk Management
- Results Orientated
- Take Accountability Person
- 5 years APQP Project Management
- 5 years Dealing with OEMs and 1st Tier Suppliers
- 5 years ISO 9001, IATF16949 and VDA 6.3 Knowledge
- 5 years Automotive Lean Manufacturing
What the person must be able to do:
This role is in the Automotive Components Manufacturing sector. All duties would take place in this context.
- Liaise with OEMs on Project Progress
- Liaise with Suppliers
- Manage the 5 Phases of an APQP Project
- Product Validations
- Project Verification Item Reviews
Key Job Deliverables:
- Ensure APQP Projects are Successful
- Keep clients happy by delivering on APQP Projects
- Ensure products conform to Client Specifications
Background work experience:
- 5 years APQP Project Management
- 5 years Dealing with OEMs and 1st Tier Suppliers
- 5 years ISO 9001, IATF16949 and VDA 6.3 Knowledge
- 5 years Automotive Lean Manufacturing
- BTech in Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Engineering
- In-Depth Expert in Automotive APQP
- Managing APQP Projects through the 5 Phases
- Liaising with OEMS like Toyota, Nissan, Ford, VW, Merc, BMW
- Ensuring that project processes and documentation conform to IATF 16949 practices
- Ensuring that manufacturing processes are capable of producing the automotive component
- Advantageous: Experience in Plastics
Personality Summary:
- High Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.
- Moderate Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.
- Adv: Moderate Expressive – People person, charming, persuasive.
Benefits of this Role:
- Independent work culture
- Leading multi-national firm
- You can make your mark here
Reports to: CEO
Location: Rosslyn, Pretoria
Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R800K to R1Mil per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.
Type: Permanent
Start: ASAP
Reference: j716
Jobs like this don’t come around that often, so make sure you apply now.
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Common questions (Please Read)
-
Is the role current?
Yes
-
How do I apply for the job?
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
We don’t take faxes or walk ins.
-
How do I know if you got my CV?
We will send a standard confirmation response to all CVs received. If you do not receive our response, first check your spam folder or resend your CV.
If there is still an issue with sending your CV, please WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed];. (WhatsApp please, don’t call we can’t assist telephonically)
-
I don’t see your email address or the email address bounces?
Apply through the career portal you saw the ad on. They will email your CV to us.
-
I’m not suited to this role, but I want to be on your database.
Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
-
Do you offer internships?
No.
-
I want to try and circumvent your process?
Bad idea. Your CV will most likely be lost and you will most likely be forgotten about (we talk to too many people to remember them all). Also your CV will not be added to our database for future roles. So you will probably end up not even being considered for the role.
We don’t play favourites. All CVs are responded to. We want the most suitable people for the job. If you are good, we will take notice and contact you for an interview.
Jobs like this don’t come around that often, so make sure you apply now.
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- APQP Project Management
- Dealing with OEMs and 1st Tier Suppliers
- ISO 9001
- IATF16949 and VDA 6.3 Knowledge
- Automotive Lean Manufacturing
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma