Project Manager – Automotive APQP at Dawning Truth

Project Manager – Automotive APQP

Top Automotive Components Manufacturing firm seeks Project Manager – Automotive APQP. To manage APQP projects.

Non-Negotiables (We will check):

BEE: Open to all races

In-Depth Expert in Automotive APQP

Project Management

Client Liaison

Project Risk Management

Results Orientated

Take Accountability Person

5 years APQP Project Management

5 years Dealing with OEMs and 1st Tier Suppliers

5 years ISO 9001, IATF16949 and VDA 6.3 Knowledge

5 years Automotive Lean Manufacturing

What the person must be able to do:

This role is in the Automotive Components Manufacturing sector. All duties would take place in this context.

Liaise with OEMs on Project Progress

Liaise with Suppliers

Manage the 5 Phases of an APQP Project

Product Validations

Project Verification Item Reviews

Key Job Deliverables:

Ensure APQP Projects are Successful

Keep clients happy by delivering on APQP Projects

Ensure products conform to Client Specifications

Background work experience:

BTech in Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Engineering

Managing APQP Projects through the 5 Phases

Liaising with OEMS like Toyota, Nissan, Ford, VW, Merc, BMW

Ensuring that project processes and documentation conform to IATF 16949 practices

Ensuring that manufacturing processes are capable of producing the automotive component

Advantageous: Experience in Plastics

Personality Summary:

High Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.

Moderate Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.

Adv: Moderate Expressive – People person, charming, persuasive.

Benefits of this Role:

Independent work culture

Leading multi-national firm

You can make your mark here

Reports to: CEO

Location: Rosslyn, Pretoria

Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R800K to R1Mil per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.

Type: Permanent

Start: ASAP

Reference: j716

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

APQP Project Management

Dealing with OEMs and 1st Tier Suppliers

ISO 9001

IATF16949 and VDA 6.3 Knowledge

Automotive Lean Manufacturing

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position