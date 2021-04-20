Python Developer

Our Client currently seeks Python Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location : Cape Town [ Remote Work until Pandemic exit]

Duration : 6 Months

Experience with the following is required:

Python with AWS Amplify experience

Job Description:

Consult with other engineers to identify current operating procedures and clarify design and implementation objectives.

Formulate plans using industry-standard techniques to outline tasks required to deliver committed user stories.

Work effectively as a member within an agile Scrum team.

For a full spec and to get an application across send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

AWS

Amplify

Python

Agile

Scrum

