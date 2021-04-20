Quality Engineer

Job Description
· Maintain the Quality and Safety Management Systems in accordance with ISO 9001:2015 and IATF[Phone Number Removed];; VDA 6.3
· Provide input with regard to Control plans, FMEA’s and Quality instructions in line with customer requirements
· Prevention of internal/external failures through audits and corrective/preventative action methods.
· Support in internal/external audits to prevent system failures and implement effective corrective actions.
· Design and Development of receiving, production patrol and final buy off inspection.
· Form part of a multidisciplinary task team to mitigate risk in process design and development
· Compile customer approvals in APQP, PPAP, Provisional and Final approvals
· Study and understand customer GD&T requirements and give inputs to tool designs and measurement system.
· Conduct MSA on new and current measurement system to ensure accurate and effective measure results
· Contribute inputs to design of Poke-Yoke and assisting
· To liaise with customers to ensure that customer specific requirements are implemented and maintained, including Warranty Systems.
· To ensure that Quality, Safety, Health and Environment requirements are met at all stages of process development and production.
· Co-ordinate, control and conduct technical analysis of customer returns.
· Liaise with the relevant Departments to conduct root cause analysis and identify effective countermeasures using quality tools.
· Assist with any technical problems in the factory, including Problem Solving and risk analysis.
· Assist in maintaining quality policies, procedures, systems and standards in the plant.
· Manage and supervise quality processes and ensure training needs analysis and necessary training takes place.
Qualifications and minimum requirements:
· National Diploma Mechanical Engineering or higher.
· FMEA, SPC, MSA
· Quality Planning, Problem Solving
· Advanced EMS ISO 14001, in depth knowledge of ISO 9001:2015 and IATF [Phone Number Removed];; VDA 6.3
· 5 years experience in Quality Engineering in the automotive industry
· 5 years experience in Plastic Injection moulding process in automotive industry
· 5 years experience in Plastics Injection tooling development and manufacturing experience
· 3-5 years project management experience on automotive component projects