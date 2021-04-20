Quality Engineer

Job Description

· Maintain the Quality and Safety Management Systems in accordance with ISO 9001:2015 and IATF[Phone Number Removed]; ; VDA 6.3

· Provide input with regard to Control plans, FMEA’s and Quality instructions in line with customer requirements

· Prevention of internal/external failures through audits and corrective/preventative action methods.

· Support in internal/external audits to prevent system failures and implement effective corrective actions.

· Design and Development of receiving, production patrol and final buy off inspection.

· Form part of a multidisciplinary task team to mitigate risk in process design and development

· Compile customer approvals in APQP, PPAP, Provisional and Final approvals

· Study and understand customer GD&T requirements and give inputs to tool designs and measurement system.

· Conduct MSA on new and current measurement system to ensure accurate and effective measure results

· Contribute inputs to design of Poke-Yoke and assisting

· To liaise with customers to ensure that customer specific requirements are implemented and maintained, including Warranty Systems.

· To ensure that Quality, Safety, Health and Environment requirements are met at all stages of process development and production.

· Co-ordinate, control and conduct technical analysis of customer returns.

· Liaise with the relevant Departments to conduct root cause analysis and identify effective countermeasures using quality tools.

· Assist with any technical problems in the factory, including Problem Solving and risk analysis.

· Assist in maintaining quality policies, procedures, systems and standards in the plant.

· Manage and supervise quality processes and ensure training needs analysis and necessary training takes place.

Qualifications and minimum requirements:

· National Diploma Mechanical Engineering or higher.

· FMEA, SPC, MSA

· Quality Planning, Problem Solving

· Advanced EMS ISO 14001, in depth knowledge of ISO 9001:2015 and IATF [Phone Number Removed]; ; VDA 6.3

· 5 years experience in Quality Engineering in the automotive industry

· 5 years experience in Plastic Injection moulding process in automotive industry

· 5 years experience in Plastics Injection tooling development and manufacturing experience

· 3-5 years project management experience on automotive component projects

Learn more/Apply for this position