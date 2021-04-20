Quality Engineer – Automotive IATF at Dawning Truth

Top Automotive Components Manufacturing firm seeks Quality Engineer – Automotive IATF. To ensure company conforms to IATF Quality Standards.

Non-Negotiables (We will check):

BEE: Open to all races

Quality System Improvement

Quality Audits

Root Cause Analysis

Quality System Administration

Results Orientated

Take Accountability Person

5 years Automotive Quality Systems

5 years ISO 9001:2015 and IATF [Phone Number Removed];

5 years Quality System Audits

5 years Defect Management – FMEA, Control Plans, 5 Whys, G8D

What the person must be able to do:

This role is in the Automotive Components Manufacturing sector. All duties would take place in this context.

Defect Management – FMEA, Control Plans, 5 Whys, G8D

Quality Process Development

Quality Process Audits & Corrective Actions

Develop Works Instructions for Operators

Quality System Admin

Key Job Deliverables:

Optimise Quality Process

Ensure Compliance to Quality Process

Ensure Quality Process Complies with IATF [Phone Number Removed]; and ISO [Phone Number Removed];

Background work experience:

National Diploma Quality or National Diploma Industrial Engineering

Automotive Quality System optimisation

In-Depth knowledge of Automotive Quality Standards

Auditing quality systems to discover non-conformances and corrective action

Running quality workshops to identify and eliminate quality issues

Advantageous: Automotive Tier 1 Manufacturing Experience

Personality Summary:

High Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.

Moderate Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.

Adv: Moderate Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.

Benefits of this Role:

Independent work culture

Leading multi-national firm

You can make your mark here

Reports to: Quality Manager

Location: Rosslyn, Pretoria

Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R360K to R540K per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.

Type: Permanent

Start: ASAP

Reference: j717

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Common questions (Please Read)

Is the role current?

Yes

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We don’t take faxes or walk ins.

We will send a standard confirmation response to all CVs received. If you do not receive our response, first check your spam folder or resend your CV.

If there is still an issue with sending your CV, please WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed]; . (WhatsApp please, don’t call we can’t assist telephonically)

Apply through the career portal you saw the ad on. They will email your CV to us.

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

No.

No. I want to try and circumvent your process?

Bad idea. Your CV will most likely be lost and you will most likely be forgotten about (we talk to too many people to remember them all). Also your CV will not be added to our database for future roles. So you will probably end up not even being considered for the role.

We don’t play favourites. All CVs are responded to. We want the most suitable people for the job. If you are good, we will take notice and contact you for an interview.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position