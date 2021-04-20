Quality Engineer – Automotive IATF at Dawning Truth

Quality Engineer – Automotive IATF
Top Automotive Components Manufacturing firm seeks Quality Engineer – Automotive IATF. To ensure company conforms to IATF Quality Standards.
Non-Negotiables (We will check):
- BEE: Open to all races
- Quality System Improvement
- Quality Audits
- Root Cause Analysis
- Quality System Administration
- Results Orientated
- Take Accountability Person
- 5 years Automotive Quality Systems
- 5 years ISO 9001:2015 and IATF [Phone Number Removed];
- 5 years Quality System Audits
- 5 years Defect Management – FMEA, Control Plans, 5 Whys, G8D
What the person must be able to do:
This role is in the Automotive Components Manufacturing sector. All duties would take place in this context.
- Defect Management – FMEA, Control Plans, 5 Whys, G8D
- Quality Process Development
- Quality Process Audits & Corrective Actions
- Develop Works Instructions for Operators
- Quality System Admin
Key Job Deliverables:
- Optimise Quality Process
- Ensure Compliance to Quality Process
- Ensure Quality Process Complies with IATF [Phone Number Removed]; and ISO [Phone Number Removed];
Background work experience:
- 5 years Automotive Quality Systems
- 5 years ISO 9001:2015 and IATF [Phone Number Removed];
- 5 years Quality System Audits
- 5 years Defect Management – FMEA, Control Plans, 5 Whys, G8D
- National Diploma Quality or National Diploma Industrial Engineering
- Quality System Improvement
- Automotive Quality System optimisation
- In-Depth knowledge of Automotive Quality Standards
- Auditing quality systems to discover non-conformances and corrective action
- Running quality workshops to identify and eliminate quality issues
- Advantageous: Automotive Tier 1 Manufacturing Experience
Personality Summary:
- High Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.
- Moderate Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.
- Adv: Moderate Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.
Benefits of this Role:
- Independent work culture
- Leading multi-national firm
- You can make your mark here
Reports to: Quality Manager
Location: Rosslyn, Pretoria
Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R360K to R540K per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.
Type: Permanent
Start: ASAP
Reference: j717
Common questions (Please Read)
- Is the role current?
Yes
- How do I apply for the job?
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
We don’t take faxes or walk ins.
- How do I know if you got my CV?
We will send a standard confirmation response to all CVs received. If you do not receive our response, first check your spam folder or resend your CV.
If there is still an issue with sending your CV, please WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed];. (WhatsApp please, don’t call we can’t assist telephonically)
- I don’t see your email address or the email address bounces?
Apply through the career portal you saw the ad on. They will email your CV to us.
- I’m not suited to this role, but I want to be on your database.
Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Do you offer internships?
No.
- I want to try and circumvent your process?
Bad idea. Your CV will most likely be lost and you will most likely be forgotten about (we talk to too many people to remember them all). Also your CV will not be added to our database for future roles. So you will probably end up not even being considered for the role.
We don’t play favourites. All CVs are responded to. We want the most suitable people for the job. If you are good, we will take notice and contact you for an interview.
