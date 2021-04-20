Reinsurance Finance Administrator

Apr 20, 2021

REQUIREMENTS:

  • B Comm or related qualification
  • Minimum 3 years Reinsurance/Insurance Accounting experience
  • Must have minimum of 5 years short term/motor insurance industry knowledge

DUTIES:

  • Preparation of all re-insurance transactions and administrative transactions related to the regent run-off book of business
  • Preparation of balance sheet reconciliation
  • Posting journals and assisting with monthly reconciliations
  • Attend to queries relating to portfolios for which you are responsible
  • Planning and support of year end audit process
  • Prepare daily payment requisitions and deposit allocations
  • Understanding and application of insurance related technicalities

Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • TIA
  • RIMS
  • Great Plains

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

