Reinsurance Finance Administrator

REQUIREMENTS:
- B Comm or related qualification
- Minimum 3 years Reinsurance/Insurance Accounting experience
- Must have minimum of 5 years short term/motor insurance industry knowledge
DUTIES:
- Preparation of all re-insurance transactions and administrative transactions related to the regent run-off book of business
- Preparation of balance sheet reconciliation
- Posting journals and assisting with monthly reconciliations
- Attend to queries relating to portfolios for which you are responsible
- Planning and support of year end audit process
- Prepare daily payment requisitions and deposit allocations
- Understanding and application of insurance related technicalities
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- TIA
- RIMS
- Great Plains
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree