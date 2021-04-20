Sales Account Management

Our client based in Centurion is looking for a Sales Account Management to provide leadership and strategic direction of their respective portfolios in their respective verticals. Responsible for proactive hunting of new business and accounts in their respective vertical. Presenting and demonstrating the value of products and services to prospective buyers

Qualification/ Experience

Relevant Degree (NQF 7) (IT / Engineering / Commerce/Business Management) and an MBA will be an advantage

10 – 12 years’ experience, of which at least 5 years must at an Executive level. The experience must include relevant exposure to ICT and/or Sales Account Management and Key Account Management. Incumbent must have proven business acumen with experience in C-suite stakeholder engagement

Responsibilities

Formulate and implement strategic plans that accounts for current and future market forces and movements.

This must include operational milestones that drive the company to achieve its strategic objectives

Develop the vertical strategy and execute on account plans to ensure that revenue targets are achieved or exceeded

Ensure customer satisfaction through positioning COMPANY technologies and solutions which will deliver true value-add therefore enable them to gain a competitive advantage

Act as a first point of contact for escalations where the respective sales employees are unable to resolve a critical customer issue. Responsible for the P&L for their respective portfolios

Build strategic relationships at executive levels across COMPANY functions and external

Develop and implement operational controls that drive the account to achieve objective surplus sales, profitability, resources; business goals and objectives

Address complaints and resolve issues aiming to customer contentment and the preservation of the company’s brand and reputation

Ensure that financial management cost of sales and expenditure to achieve approved budget. Key accountability for profit and loss

Responsible for Management, effectiveness and efficiency of all process between COMPANY and all accounts in the respective vertical

Manage the annual budget and forecasts within strategic guidelines, directing and coordinating activities to achieve revenue achievement and cost containment targets Foster a culture of accountability and manage by objectives

Build a high performance team driven by customer orientation

Visit [URL Removed] for more information

Learn more/Apply for this position