Sales and Marketing Manager

Apr 20, 2021

An exciting position exists for a strong Sales and Marketing Manager.

Duties:

  • Determines annual unit and gross-profit plans by implementing marketing strategies; analyzing trends and results.
  • Establishes sales objectives by forecasting and developing annual sales quotas for regions and territories; projecting expected sales volume and profit for existing and new products.
  • Implements national sales programs by developing field sales action plans.
  • Maintains sales volume, product mix, and selling price by keeping current with supply and demand, changing trends, economic indicators, and competitors.
  • Establishes and adjusts selling prices by monitoring costs, competition, and supply and demand
  • Completes national sales operational requirements by scheduling and assigning employees; following up on work results.
  • Maintains national sales staff by recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training employees.
  • Maintains national sales staff job results by counseling and disciplining employees; planning, monitoring, and appraising job results.
  • Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.

Requirements:

  • BCom Degree in Marketing / Business Sales
  • Own transport
  • Fluent in Afrikaans and English
  • Meeting Sales Goals
  • Negotiation
  • Selling to Customer Needs
  • Motivation for Sales
  • Sales Planning
  • Building Relationships
  • Coaching
  • Managing Processes
  • Market Knowledge
  • Developing Budgets
  • Staffing

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Budgeting
  • Supply and Demand
  • Marketing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The Company was established in the 1990’s and is considered to be one of South Africa’s leading meat providers and exporters.

Learn more/Apply for this position